Rocky Colavito Centerpiece of Famous Detroit Tigers Trade Passes Away

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Rocky Colavito.



Colavito spent 8 of his 14 Major League seasons in Cleveland and was a 9-time All-Star. From 1958-1966, Colavito averaged 35 home runs and 100+ RBI.



On June 10, 1959, he became the 8th player in MLB history to hit 4… pic.twitter.com/rhdvyD9Srm