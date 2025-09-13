Tarik Skubal Avoids Serious Injury As Tigers' Hopes Stay Alive
Detroit Tigers fans can let out a sigh of relief.
That's because the update regarding Tarik Skubal was the best-case scenario, with the superstar ace avoiding a major injury after exiting his start on Friday early following a meeting on the mound with manager A.J. Hinch and the training staff when he grabbed his side in visible pain.
"It's all good news. The scan came back clean. So obviously that's great for us and great for him," the skipper said as part of the update, per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic (subscription required).
It doesn't get better than that for the Tigers. Seeing the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner leave with what could only be surmised as an oblique injury had everyone fearing the worst, but that has now been put to bed.
Tarik Skubal Could Be Back for His Next Scheduled Start
Skubal was cautiously optimistic when speaking immediately after the game, stating he pulled himself out with the thought being he didn't want to tweak anything further. It appears like that has paid off for him considering everything came back clean.
When the star lefty returns to the mound next is now the question. He was scheduled to start on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, an outing that would come with an extra day of rest. Hinch is not ruling that out, but did note they are going to be cautious first and foremost.
"We're just gonna go day by day and make the best decisions we can as we go," the skipper stated. "You guys can ask me every day. I'm sure you will. I don't have any more info until he does more."
Stavenhagen added that "there seems to be optimism" when it comes to Skubal making his next scheduled start, which would be an even better development regarding his health going forward.
But in the meantime, he will remain in Detroit for the remainder of the Marlins series before the team returns back home and are able to meet with the ace once again.
Everyone knows they avoided a major issue with this update. Skubal is perhaps more important to his team's success than anyone who will be competing in the playoffs based on how how the Tigers utilize him and their pitching staff around him.
Ensuring he remains healthy and doesn't suffer a setback is key as Detroit navigates the remainder of the regular season before the playoffs get underway. But Hinch summed up how just about everyone is feeling after getting this Skubal update.
"I'm happy," he said.