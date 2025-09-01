Tigers Bounce Back from Struggling July to Win 16 Games in August
The Detroit Tigers ran into their worst stretch of baseball in July. They had a pair of six-game losing streaks and, if not for their four-game winning streak to finish the month, the Tigers would not have amassed more than a single digit amount of wins. The club bounced back from their streaky month to finish August with a 16-12 overall record and a comfortable lead in the AL Central over the Kansas City Royals.
Prior to the Tigers' loss to the New York Mets to start September, they had a 10-game lead in their division. Even with the loss, they still have the best record in the American League as the lone team to reach 80 wins so far this year. Besides the Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit is the only team in baseball to reach that milestone.
Highlights of August
One of the most anticipated matchups last month was between the Tigers and the Houston Astros. A pair of division leaders in the American League duked it out at Comercia Park. Not only did the Tigers sweep the Astros, but it was in dominating fashion. They outscored the Astros 18-2 with a pair of shutouts in a three-game stretch to solidify that the Tigers are one of the best teams in the American League.
Tarik Skubal did Tarik Skubal things in his starts in August. Of the six starts he made he posted double-digit strikeout numbers in three of them, including 10 a piece against two of the best teams in baseball — the Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies. There were only 11 earned runs made by opponents in the combined six starts that he made after spending a little over 39 innings on the mound.
After dropping a pair of series to start the month of August they didn't lose another until the last week. The team has figured out how to level out (it appears) and keep their lows from getting too low. To solidify their dominance in the AL Central they faced off with the Royals a pair of times last month and took home series wins in Detroit and Kansas City.
All eyes are focused on the postseason as there is only a month of baseball left. Clearly, Detroit is one of the best that the Majors has to offer and their ability to bounce back from their slump in July shows the mental toughness that the club has.