Tigers Have Chance Friday Night to Be Completely Forgiven For Division Collapse
The Detroit Tigers are going to be under some bright playoff lights on Friday night against the Seattle Mariners in a winner-take-all Game 5 of the ALDS for the right to advance to the ALCS and take on the Toronto Blue Jays.
For as memorable as this season has been no matter what happens on Friday, there is an obvious and prevalent stink that still remains after surrendering a mind-boggling 15.5 game lead and handing over the division to their hated rival Cleveland Guardians.
Down the stretch as things fell apart and the Tigers backed their way into the playoffs by the skin of their teeth, fans were understandably frustrated, and maybe even downright angry. Eliminating Cleveland in their building certainly helped to erase some of that, but there's still work to do.
If this team can't win on Friday night with their soon-to-be repeat American League Cy Young ace on the mound, they will be remembered as the ones who came up short. If they can though, they become one of the most legendary Detroit teams in history.
Tigers Facing Most Important Game in Over a Decade Friday
If Detroit can advance to the ALCS for the first time since 2013, this is going to be remembered no matter what happens from there as the team who prevailed in the face of adversity and brought a proud franchise back to prominence.
And they certainly should feel like they have a very strong chance to do just that with Tarik Skubal on the mound. While the pressure shifted to the Mariners after failing to close the Tigers out despite a lead and complete control of an elimination game, it's still very much on Detroit here.
They arrive back to Seattle with bats that suddenly heated up and the advantage of the best pitcher on the planet throwing for them as they try to advance somewhere they have not been since all the way back in 2013.
Should they be able to do it, what happened during the regular season isn't going to be on anyone's mind.
What Are Tigers Chances to Win Friday?
Detroit is seen as the favorite, and they absolutely should be. With all the momentum now swung in their favor once the offense came alive on Wednesday, they get not only that benefit, but also a fully rested Skubal taking the bump.
The Mariners will certainly not be anything close to a pushover with a fully rested staff of their own and George Kirby ready to start after an impressive outing of his own in Game 1, but it does feel like this is the Tigers to lose.
If Detroit can give Skubal some early run support and force Seattle to turn to their bullpen, not to mention quieting what will be an absolutely electric crowd, they are going to have a tremendous shot to come away with the victory.
There's still work left to do here, but the Tigers are close to putting together the kind of legendary run fans will talk about for decades to come. Time will tell if they're able to get it done.