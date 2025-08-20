Tigers Have Looming Issue With MLB Postseason Right Around the Corner
As the Detroit Tigers continue to charge on in the second half of the season, there is still a looming concern about one aspect of their team.
The Tigers have been able to bounce back nicely after a very disappointing start to the second half of the season. Detroit came out of the break extremely sluggish, but has once again re-established themselves as one of the best teams in the American League.
Despite the success of late, expectations are much higher for this team than just making the playoffs. This is a roster that is going to be expected to win some playoff series and make a run at the World Series in 2025.
What Is a Looming Issue?
Compared to last year, the team has gotten to this point very differently so far. The lineup has been much improved, but their bullpen has taken a step back. While the starting rotation has been better overall, there are some concerns about who might be the sidekick to Tarik Skubal in a playoff series.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the starting rotation for the Tigers still having a lot of uncertainty heading down the stretch.
“Tarik Skubal is still pitching well, but Jack Flaherty, Casey Mize, and the newly acquired Chris Paddack have had more downs than ups. It all serves as a reminder of a question that has lingered all year: Who is this team's Game 2 starter?”
At the trade deadline, improving the rotation was certainly a need for Detroit. This is a unit that has been hit hard by injuries, and making a splash for a starter would have been ideal. However, there weren't too many impact starters traded at the deadline, and the Tigers instead added some nice depth pieces.
While the unit has some healthy bodies for the stretch run, they do have a looming concern about who will be the number two starter in a potential playoff series. This was an issue for the team in 2024 and ultimately contributed to them losing in the ALDS. Unfortunately, it’s still a problem that persists.
Can Tigers Win It All With What They Have?
If Detroit is going to reach their goal this campaign, they are going to need a starting pitcher to step up down the stretch. Jack Flaherty is the most likely to be what they need behind Skubal, but his overall numbers have been poor this season. There is still time for him to turn it around, and his last outing was encouraging to see.
Overall, while the team is fortunate to have Skubal, they will need more than just their ace to win it all this year.