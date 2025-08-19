Tigers Have Received Shockingly Few Positive Contributions From Rookies This Season
The Detroit Tigers have been playing some great baseball this season, outside of a small stretch heading into the All-Star break and coming out of it where they lost 12 out of 13 games played.
They have cemented their status as one of the best teams in baseball with their sustained level of success. Anybody who thought their run in the second half of the 2024 campaign was not legitimate has been proven wrong. The Tigers are a great all-around team, and they are here to stay.
Given how youthful their roster is, Detroit could be a contender for years to come. Utility men Zach McKinstry and Javier Baez are the only regulars in the lineup who are older than 28 years old. On the mound, Charlie Morton and Deitrich Enns are the only players who have started a game this season who aren’t in their 20s.
The experience gained by the club down the stretch last year and in the postseason was incredibly beneficial. This is a young roster, but they carry themselves like seasoned veterans and are legitimate contenders. And there is going to be even more help on the way in the near future.
The Tigers' farm system has some highly-touted prospects, headlined by center fielder Max Clark and shortstop Kevin McGonigle. Both are inside the top 10 prospects in the game and have a chance to be the No. 1-ranked player in 2026. Once they are ready for the Big Leagues, Detroit certainly hopes they produce at a higher level than the rookies who have taken the field this year.
Troy Melton Has Been Tigers Best Rookie This Season
One of the biggest surprises has been the lack of impact from first-year players. The Tigers are rolling, but they aren’t receiving many positive contributions from youngsters this season. A major reason for that has been injuries, with their highest-rated prospect coming into the campaign, Jackson Jobe, going down with an injury.
Expectations were high for him, but he didn’t quite live up to them. He was OK in May, but ended up injuring his elbow and having to undergo Tommy John surgery. Without him in the mix, it has been slim pickings when highlighting who has been the best rookie.
Almost by default, Levi Weaver of The Athletic (subscription required) selected pitcher Troy Melton as the team’s best rookie this year. There haven’t been many rookies with a positive WAR on the season to choose from. Melton, a top 10 prospect in the organization, has been able to at least achieve that.
Through six appearances, three of which have been starts, he has thrown 23.1 innings. An impressive 2.70 ERA has been recorded along with 22 strikeouts. He has a strong 157 ERA+ and solid 3.42 FIP as well.
Melton also made some impressive history to start his career. He is the first starter in the Modern Era (since 1901) to record two outings of at least 5-plus innings with 5-plus strikeouts, zero walks and zero runs allowed. Pitching out of the bullpen for now, he provides the team with some excellent insurance in case a spot starter is needed.