Tigers Have Maintained Strong Grip On AL Central Despite Push From Guardians
The Detroit Tigers were able to make quite a statement in their series opener against the Houston Astros.
In a matchup against two of the best teams in the American League, the Tigers destroyed the Astros by a score of 10-0 in Game 1. Houston is a team that is trending in the wrong direction right now with injuries, and Detroit did a good job of setting the tone early in the set.
After a slow start to the second half of the season, the Tigers are once again starting to play well. Despite some of their additions at the trade deadline not being considered difference-making moves, multiple new players have been performing well.
New Additions Helping
Due to some injuries of their own, Detroit needed to add some depth to their starting rotation. With the additions of Chris Paddack and Charlie Morton, they have been able to accomplish that. So far, both have performed well and already have exceeded expectations.
Thomas Harrigan of MLB recently wrote about the biggest risers and fallers since the All-Star break from each division. For the Tigers, despite the Cleveland Guardians making a little run, the percentage that Detroit would still win the division has yet to drop below 90%.
Things were getting a little shaky for the Tigers at the start of the second half of the season. Coming out of the All-Star break, this was a team that lost eight of nine games, and there was some reason to be concerned.
The Guardians were able to gain some serious ground on Detroit because of those struggles, but the Tigers have been able to hold them off. Recently, Detroit has seen their lead in the division start to creep back up. As of now, they have a 97.6% chance of winning the division, making it fairly close to being a lock with an 8.5-gam lead.
Can Tigers Go Further in Playoffs?
While winning the division will be an excellent accomplishment for the team, they likely have their eyes set on much more. After coming just one win shy of making the ALCS in 2024, the Tigers have much different expectations than in years past.
Even though the team has gotten to this point so far differently than in 2024, this group arguably has a lot more talent than in the previous campaign. However, whether or not that talent will be enough for them to go further will be seen.