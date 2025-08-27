Tigers Baseball Report

Tigers Interestingly Named Best Trade Landing Spot for Orioles Former All-Star

Could the Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles come together on an offseason trade?

Kenneth Teape

In this story:

The Detroit Tigers have been one of the most consistent teams in baseball throughout the 2025 MLB regular season.

Outside of a stretch before and after the All-Star break, when they lost 12 out of 13 games, they have been excellent. Entering play on Aug. 27, they have a 78-56 record, which is best in the American League. They are 9.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians and rolling toward an AL Central title.

Sustained, long-term success looks attainable for the Tigers. They have one of the youngest rosters in the MLB, but have already ascended toward the top of the sport. That has been achieved despite having a few glaring weaknesses on the roster that will have to be addressed in due time.

A long-term answer at second base might have to be found with All-Star Gleyber Torres heading into free agency. The left side of the infield could use some help, especially at third base. Pitching depth will once again be near the top of Detroit’s wish list with their biggest trade deadline acquisitions, Chris Paddack, Charlie Morton and Kyle Finnegan, all being rentals.

One position that seemingly isn’t a need with the current construction of the roster is catcher. Dillon Dingler has emerged in 2025 as a starter, living up to his lofty draft status as a second-round pick in the 2020 MLB draft. The team has a really solid backup in Jake Rogers as well.

Tigers Named Top Landing Spot For Adley Rutschman

But that hasn’t stopped Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report from naming the Tigers as one of the best landing spots for Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman. A two-time All-Star, rumors are swirling that he could be made available by the team this winter. It has been a wild fall from grace for a player who was selected No. 1 overall just six years ago and looked like a bona fide superstar.

Alas, things have changed. His production has fallen off a cliff over the last 1.5 seasons and there is a hot new prospect ready to assume a larger role with the franchise. The Orioles committed to Samuel Basallo, who recently made his MLB debut and almost immediately agreed to a long-term contract.

Still only 27 years old, there is going to be a lot of interest in Rutschman despite his recent lack of success. He has already shown the ability to be an impact performer offensively and defensively, and a change of scenery could do him some good. Will the Tigers be that change?

Should Tigers Move On From Dillon Dingler?

It will likely come down to whether they think Dingler’s production this year is sustainable. There are legitimate questions about that, with his approach at the plate providing some roller coaster results. He doesn’t walk much and has a lot of swing-and-miss to his game. 

Those are two areas in which Rutschman excels. However, it is worth considering whether he would be enough of an upgrade over Dingler to justify the cost of acquiring him. Not only do the Orioles need to be compensated with a trade package, but he is going to be a free agent after the 2027 campaign. Dingler won’t be a free agent until three years after that in 2030, setting up some real questions for the team to figure out.

