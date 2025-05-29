Tigers Named Trade Fit for Former Batting Champion, Silver Slugger Winner
The Detroit Tigers will assuredly be buyers ahead of the trade deadline.
Entering Thursday's limited slate of games, they owned the best record in Major League Baseball, sitting two wins ahead of the next-closest team.
While there is still a ways to go until the July deadline arrives, the Tigers have set themselves up for success in the early going of the season. It will be up to president of baseball operations Scott Harris to upgrade the roster and give this group a real chance at a championship.
Multiple targets are starting to be floated when it comes to who Detroit could pursue, but an interesting name R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports brought up as a fit is Yandy Diaz.
The 2023 AL batting champion, All-Star and Silver Slugger winner is having a down season by his standards so far with a slash line of .233/.279/.383 and OPS+ of 90. That pales in comparison to the 157 OPS+ he had during his breakout year, and it continues a worrying trend of faltering production with his figure being 116 in 2024.
However, he also has the upside of being a great hitter, evident by his career OPS+ of 124 with seven straight seasons above the league average of 100.
Diaz would likely take over at third base if the Tigers do pursue the slugger.
Despite Zach McKinstry giving them a .241/.317/.376 slash line thus far, Detroit also ranks 23rd in Major League Baseball when it comes to fWAR from that position, a clear sign that they need more out of their third basemen if they are going to be true contenders.
When Matt Vierling comes back from his second injured list stint, that could change the outlook. But it's hard to bank on him being available based on the shoulder issue he's dealing with.
Adding Diaz would increase the offensive ceiling of this roster, turning McKinstry into a platoon option and giving Jace Jung more time to develop as needed.
What the Tampa Bay Rays might want back in return is hard to tell.
They already picked up Diaz's 2026 club option for $12 million, which suggests they value him as a piece of their equation.
However, if they can get something back in return, then it's hard to imagine they wouldn't deal him.
The Tigers have plenty of assets they can trade, so getting Diaz for the right price will be something Harris is looking for when it comes to making any potential deal.
If that does present itself, then adding the 2023 standout would be a huge benefit for Detroit.