Tigers Now Own Largest Division Lead in Major League Baseball
The AL Central is being dominated by one team — the Detroit Tigers. Even though they had a rough stretch in July with a pair of six-game losing streaks, the club still has a double-digit lead over the Kansas City Royals.
The Tigers were the No.1 team in baseball for a good portion of the year, until July. They were the first team to 30 wins, then 40, then 50, and then 60. The Milwaukee Brewers beat them to 70, as well as 80, but they are back looking like the team we saw for most of the year.
There are battles all over baseball for the top spot in the division, but not the AL Central. The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers are tied at No.1 in the NL West at 73-56 with the Seattle Mariners are closing in on the Houston Astros where they find themselves two games back. The Tigers were 10.5 games up on the Cleveland Guardians entering Saturday's action.
The Tigers are the lone team in baseball with a double-digit lead over the second-place squad. Even though the Royals are 7-3 in their last 10, they just can't close the gap on a dominating Tigers squad, who have the only positive run-differential in their division.
Right now Detroit has four consecutive series wins including an impressive sweep over the Astros where they outscored the club 18-2 in a three-game stretch with a pair of shutouts. The Royals and Tigers are facing off right now in Comerica Park and the Tigers are off to a good start with a 7-5 victory in the opener.
Tigers' Stat Leaders
There are a trio of players who have been as consistent as an organization could hope for in a season with their bats. They all have more than 20 homers and an OPS over .800 — outfielder Riley Greene, first baseman Spencer Torkelson, and outfielder Kerry Carpenter.
Greene has been explosive all season and leads all Tigers in homers (30), total RBI (94), totals hits (127), and doubles (26). Then there is third baseman Zach McKinstry who contributes to the offense in different ways.
McKinstry is the one player on the team with double-digit stolen bases (19). He is one of seven to have more than 40 RBI on the year to compliment a slash line of .265/.340/.455.
Starting pitcher Tarik Skubal has done Tarik Skubal things all season. He is posting a team-low 2.32 ERA in his 25 starts (11-3 overall) to go with his 200 strikeouts. The bullpen has a few nice relievers that come out to close the game including Tyler Horton, Will Vest, and Brenan Hanifee.
The American League battle is really looking like it could come down to the Tigers and the Toronto Blue Jays. This will be a good battle to watch come October.