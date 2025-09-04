Tigers Predicted To Let All-Star Slugger Walk in Free Agency This Winter
It has been a very successful season for the Detroit Tigers, who are going to be the winners of the American League Central and should be pleased with how they have performed this year.
Coming off making a surprise trip to the playoffs in 2024, the team will be trying to go even further than they did in the last campaign. While the argument can be made that this is a more talented team, they do have some flaws and concerns heading into the stretch run.
The starting rotation, aside from Tarik Skubal, has some uncertainty about who will be the starters in a potential playoff series. Furthermore, the lineup that was so good in the first half of the season has taken a significant step back since the All-Star break.
This was a team that sent numerous sluggers to the All-Star Game, but many of them have not performed like All-Stars in the second half. The lineup going cold now isn't ideal, but there is still some time to turn it around.
For one player, the slumping in the second half is far from ideal, with it being a contract year. Last winter, Detroit signed infielder Gleyber Torres to a one-year deal, and early on, it appeared to be a great signing.
However, with some struggles of late, whether or not the team will bring him back remains to be seen. Recently, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicted that the Tigers will let him walk in free agency this winter.
Is Letting Torres Leave Wise?
In the first half of the season, the thought of letting Torres walk in free agency would have been shocking. Before the All-Star break, he slashed .281/.387/.425 with nine home runs and 45 RBI.
The strong start to the year rightfully made Torres an AL All-Star, but he has since seen quite a bit of regression. Since the All-Star break, he has slashed .227/.318/.344 with five home runs and 18 RBI.
Due to Detroit having several options to play second base already in the Majors and working their way through the farm system, letting Torres go does make sense.
Even though he was a significant contributor to their success in the first half of the campaign, he has taken quite a step back, and his overall numbers are starting to look flat. For someone who is making $15 million, the team is certainly expecting more.