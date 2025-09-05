Tigers Officially Place Kyle Finnegan On Injured List As Parker Meadows Returns
The Detroit Tigers didn't make a ton of noise ahead of the trade deadline since they didn't land someone who was seen as a difference maker, but the addition of Kyle Finnegan has been one of the best moves any team made.
After a tenure with the Washington Nationals that saw plenty of ups and downs, the veteran reliever has been perfect with the Tigers, not allowing a single run in 12 appearances where he's struck out 19 batters in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
His presence has completely transformed the bullpen of Detroit, giving A.J. Hinch a unit that could operate in the "pitching chaos" method he used last year if that's how he wants to deploy things during October this time around.
But unfortunately, the Tigers are going to be without the star for the foreseeable future following a groin injury he suffered when warming up in the bullpen.
Retroactive to Sept. 1, Detroit won't be able to use the right-hander until at least mid-September, with the first date he's eligible to be activated coming on Sept. 1. For a unit that has struggled to get consistent performances throughout the year, this loss is a major one.
Tommy Kahnle likely will be used in more high-leverage roles for the time being, something that hadn't been happening during his struggles in the second half. Luckily for the Tigers, the veteran righty has found something in his last seven outings, allowing just two earned runs across 7 1/3 innings pitched.
What's also notable that comes out of this news is the fact that Parker Meadows is back with the team following an extended absence as he recovered from a right quad strain that was suffered back in late-July.
Tigers Get Key Outfielder Parker Meadows Back
It has not been a season to write home about for Meadows. Placed on the injured list before the campaign began, the 25-year-old once again has been held back by health issues that has impacted his ability to stay on the field.
Appearing in just 38 games this season after playing just 82 last year, the center fielder has produced a slash line of .200/.270/.296 with two home runs and nine RBI. Because of that, it's hard to get a feel for how he's going to impact this team beyond being a great defender.
How Hinch uses Meadows will also be something interesting to monitor, with Javier Baez once again being used in the grass after earning an All-Star nod by playing center in the first half. Some sort of platoon could take place with the two, ensuring there is at least one elite defender in center field at all times.