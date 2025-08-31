Tigers All-Star Riley Greene First Player to Reach This Plateau in Eight Years

#Tigers players with 100 RBIs since 2006:



- Riley Greene (2025)

- Nick Castellanos (2017)

- Miguel Cabrera (2008-14, 2016)

- J.D. Martinez (2015)

- Victor Martinez (2011, 2014)

- Prince Fielder (2012-13)

- Magglio Ordóñez (2006-08)

- Carlos Guillén (2007)



A.J. Hinch on Greene: pic.twitter.com/LpV2J39ql8