Tigers Star Reese Olson Gives Encouraging Update on Possible Return From Injury
The Detroit Tigers got a major dose of bad news last week ahead of the trade deadline when it was revealed that young right-hander Reese Olson was set to miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder issue.
Though he has now had multiple stints on the injured list, Olson when healthy has been by far Detroit's second-best starter, and the blow of losing him was a crushing hand to be dealt.
The Tigers acquired a couple of starters to replace him in Chris Paddack and Charlie Morton via trade, however what Olson brings is tough to simply swap someone into his place.
On Monday though, Olson offered fans a glimmer of hope for those who are hoping to see him back on the field.
When the injury was announced, the team revealed Olson was going to be out for at least the remainder of the regular season. While that much has been confirmed, the 26-year-old did say while speaking to the press, there is a chance he can make it back during October.
"Hopefully the boys make a deep run in October and I can contribute at some point in October," Olson said via Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic. "I think that's the idea everyone has right now."
It certainly seems like nothing more than a hope and a dream for the right-hander to get back on the mound at any point during 2025, but if Detroit is able to play deep into the postseason, it's nice to know there's at least a chance he could be back.
Olson has a 3.15 ERA and 1.209 WHIP over 13 starts in 2025, striking out 65 hitters in 68.2 innings pitched along with a record of 4-4.
Since making his debut in 2023, he's shown some serious flashes of the talent that made him a highly regarded prospect, though he has yet to put it all together and stay healthy long enough to play a full season.
Unfortunately, injuries are a reality on a pitching staff, especially within the starting rotation.
Of all the ailments the Tigers have dealt with this year however, losing Olson for the remainder of the campaign may be the most significant blow yet.
In order for him to be able to see the mound again this year, Detroit is going to have to prove they can win without him.
Whether they can do that or not remains to be seen, but Olson is going to try his very best to get back out there as soon as possible.
