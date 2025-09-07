Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Continues To Prove He Is in a League of His Own
As the Detroit Tigers get closer to wrapping up the American League Central Division, the team is trying to build some momentum in what has been a disappointing second half.
Despite the success of the Tigers overall this season, they haven't quite been the same squad since the All-Star break. The bullpen has had some issues, the lineup has slumped, and the starting rotation has struggled.
However, the ridiculous start to the year has resulted in them still being in a very comfortable position. The team will be making the playoffs for the second straight year and hoping to go even further than they did in 2024.
Talent-wise, Detroit does look better than they did in the last campaign on paper, and they had multiple All-Star players this season. However, the struggles of late are a bit concerning heading down the stretch, and it would be good if the team saw some improvements.
One player that they don’t have to worry about is their ace, Tarik Skubal. The southpaw is once again trending toward being the AL Cy Young, and it has been a fantastic campaign once again for the left-hander.
Skubal Thriving of Late
Even though the rest of the team has had some issues, Skubal has once again been the anchor in their rotation and the rock for their team. Anytime he picks up the ball, the Tigers are going to be favored to win the game, and he usually delivers, as Just Baseball noted in compiling Skubal's numers in his last four starts.
The last four starts for Skubal have been incredible and have likely locked up the AL Cy Young for him. Unfortunately, run support has been a bit of an issue for the southpaw this year, with him being at just 13 wins on the year. Considering how well he has pitched, he should have a win total a bit higher.
While his strikeouts and ERA are tops in the AL, the lack of wins will hold him back from a second consecutive triple crown season. Even though he certainly is deserving of achieving that again, he will be focused on helping the team in October.
Aside from the ace of the staff, this is a starting rotation that has some major issues. As of now, the team likely isn't sure who would be starting in Game 2 of a playoff series, and that is something that needs to be addressed. While the team is fortunate to have Skubal, they have also been mindful not to waste his excellence.