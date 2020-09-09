SI.com
Tigers Baseball Report
HomeNews
Search

Tigers' Willi Castro Continues to Evolve

Jason Ross Jr.

Willi Castro's bat has promptly evolved into one of Detroit's most consistent forces since making his season debut on August 13th. There wasn't a spot for the 23-year old infielder on an everyday basis when the Tigers initially called him up in early August.

Niko Goodrum took most of the reps at shortstop this season until a right oblique injury placed him on the 10-day injured list. Insert a wide-eyed Willi Castro, who may still be a work in progress defensively, but has taken considerable strides at the plate.

Entering today, Castro has recorded a hit in 12 of his last 13 games and recorded four multi-hit games last week en-route to claiming the fifth spot on MLB Pipeline's top ten hottest rookies list.

You couldn't ask for better production of late with runners in scoring position. Castro now has five RBI in his last three sparkling performances after his run-scoring single in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Brewers.

Castro hit .230 batting average in exactly 100 plate appearances a season ago. His notable improvement in 2020 is partly credited to the time that he spent in the offseason working with Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana, which perhaps birthed a more intent mindset at the plate.

"With a short bat, working with my backhand on both sides, working with my hands on both sides (as a switch-hitter)," Castro said. "Try to stay back, try to feel my feet in a strong position. That's been helping me a lot. Sometimes I get too excited and swing at bad pitches. I'm just focusing on that spot where I want to hit the ball."

Castro's confidence and comfort at the plate appears to be at an all-time high heading into Wednesday's matchup against the Brewers. 

Let's take a look at some of Jason Ross Jr.'s quick video hits from Comerica Park on Wednesday:

  • Willi Castro looks to continue his offensive tear vs. Brewers
  • Jonathan Schoop leaves the fourth inning of Tuesday's win with a right wrist contusion.
  • Daz Cameron will make his major league debut. 

Get the latest Detroit Tigers news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our Tigers Baseball Report page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @TigersreportSI

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Genna Rose
Genna Rose

Editor

Phenomenal work Jason! Heading into today's game Castro leads the Tigers with a .364 BA

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Turnbull Cruises Past Brewers, Tigers Win 8-3

Although dropping five of their last six before Tuesday’s game, the Tigers surprisingly sat just two games out of the postseason, thanks to a disastrous previous three weeks from the New York Yankees.

Chase Kaufman

Tigers Vs. Brewers Preview

As the Tigers head back home to Detroit, the Milwaukee Brewers follow right behind for another two-game series.

Chase Kaufman

A Weekend Full of Firsts For Tigers

Genna Rose takes us through the latest steps that some of Detroit's younger players are taking in our latest Tigers Baseball Report.

Jason Ross Jr.

Everyone Chips In, Tigers Take Game 4, 10-8

Early on, it looked as if Casey Mize would follow up fellow rookie Tarik Skubal’s remarkable performance with a gem of his own.

Chase Kaufman

Tarik Skubal's Performance Becomes Silver Lining in Latest Gut Wrenching Loss

Tarik Skubal's most recent outing will go down as a marvelous silver lining in an otherwise gut-wrenching fourth consecutive loss.

Jason Ross Jr.

Tigers Fall to Twins in Game 2

The Detroit Tigers drop both games of their doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

Genna Rose

by

Jason Ross Jr.

Early Mistakes Cost Matthew Boyd in 2-0 Loss to Twins

Matthew Boyd and the Tigers were unable to overcome two early home runs that set the stage for a Twins victory in the first of Friday's doubleheader.

Jason Ross Jr.

Tigers Head to Minneapolis for Important Five-Game Series

If Detroit can somehow snag four out of five this weekend, Minnesota would be the new team in the rearview mirror.

Chase Kaufman

Examining The 2020 Trade Deadline Moves of Each AL Central Team

Let's take a look at what each AL Central team decided on at the deadline.

Jason Ross Jr.

Brewers Take a Free Pass to Victory Over Tigers

The Tigers couldn't overcome their own wrongdoing in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Brewers.

Jason Ross Jr.