How to Watch Tigers Series Opener vs Angels: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

On Monday, the Detroit Tigers received their first day off in two weeks following a series loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Saturday's game was postponed, which led to a doubleheader on Sunday. The Tigers lost 5-3 in game one before winning 4-1 in the second game.

Starting pitcher Troy Melton made his season debut on Sunday. He pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed two hits, one earned run, three walks, and struck out three. Dillon Dingler's two-run homer in the top of the first put Detroit ahead, and Kevin McGonigle's two-RBI single added some insurance.

With the win, Detroit snapped an eight-game losing streak. The Tigers (21-33) will host the Los Angeles Angels (20-34), who are coming off a three-game sweep of the Texas Rangers. Here is a rundown of Tuesday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Angels vs Tigers

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Keider Montero throws a pitch. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Where: Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

TV: Detroit SportsNet

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM,LaZ WDTW 1310AM/107.9 FM

Pitching Matchup

Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (2-3, 4.55 ERA) vs. Tigers: Keider Montero (2-3, 3.83 ERA)

Montero will be making his 10th start of the year on Tuesday. In his previous start against the Cleveland Guardians, he surrendered three earned runs on two hits over five innings. His main issue was command, as he walked four hitters and threw 85 pitches.

It's been a common theme for the righty as he's issued multiple walks in four of his last five outings. Luckily for Montero, the Angels rank 16th in total walks and lead the league in strikeouts. If there is an opportunity for a lengthy start from the 25-year-old, this would be it.

Like many of LA's starting pitchers, Kochanowicz has struggled this year. He's given his team at least six innings quite a bit, but those outings still aren't efficient. He's posted a 6.85 ERA in May with 11 walks and 17 strikeouts.

Tigers Injuries

Detroit Tigers pitcher Brant Hurter delivers a pitch. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List: OF Kerry Carpenter (left shoulder sprain), INF/OF Javier Báez (right ankle sprain), INF Gleyber Torres (mild left oblique strain)

15-Day Injured List: LHP Brant Hurter (lumbar spine inflammation), RHP Burch Smith (right shoulder inflammation), LHP Tarik Skubal (loose body in left elbow), RHP Ty Madden (right forearm contusion),

60-Day Injured List: RHP Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation), RHP Jackson Jobe (June 2025 Tommy John surgery), RHP Beau Brieske (left adductor strain), LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy), RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery), SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain), OF Parker Meadows (concussion, fractured left radius bone in arm),