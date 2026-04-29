Key Tigers Veteran Carted Off Field During Series Opener with Braves

The Detroit Tigers are finishing up the month in Atlanta, taking on the winningest team in baseball, the Braves. To beat the first team to 20-wins, the Tigers need to be firing on all cylinders, and the series opener did not go the way AJ Hinch would have liked.

It started rocky with his starting pitcher, Casey Mize, not because he was struggling on the mound, but because he had to leave midway through the third with some issue that came about after he stepped off the mound to make a play on a soft hit.

Well, it is still uncertain as to what is going on with Mize and the severity, but there is no question regarding Javier Baez's injury and the severity, because it isn't often that a player in baseball is carted off the field, but he was on Tuesday.

Javier Báez exited the game after an apparent injury 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PdzsWM26G3 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 29, 2026

Baez was up second at the top of the fifth inning, and he made contact right up the middle to the Braves shortstop. He was trying to run through first base, even though it was likely going to be an out, but something looked wrong going into the bag.

As he stepped on first, he immediately went down clutching his right leg. It was a wonky landing, and none of it looked pretty. Athletes rarely lie on the ground in pain that long, and it is a brutal sight to see, no matter who the fans are cheering for.

It was clear that after a long while, when he eventually did get to his feet. the Tigers veteran wanted to try to get off the field with maybe some assistance, but definitely on his own two feet. That wouldn't be the case as he was seated for a ride on a cart to exit.

Going into Tuesday, the Tigers had been mostly spared by the dreaded injured list, as the key face still on it is starting pitcher Justin Verlander. Hopefully, Verlander is the lone starter that remains there, but after watching Baez go down as awkwardly as he did, it is hard to be optimistic.

Detroit as a unit has struggled on the road this year, as most of its wins have come at Comerica Park. So, taking a series from the Braves is going to be rather difficult shorthanded, but not impossible,

Game 2 of the series will feature Tarik Skubal on the mound, and if any pitcher can lead his team to a victory, it is the back-to-back Cy Young Award winner.