How Tigers Elite Starting Rotation Takes Shape After Framber Valdez Signing

The Detroit Tigers emerged from the offseason shadows in a massive way, agreeing to a three-year, $115 million deal with starting pitcher Framber Valdez. Fans had been eager to see general manager Scott Harris land his first splash hit of the offseason, and the former Houston Astro was the answer.

Valdez's slow-moving market may have something to do with his altercation with catcher Cesar Salazar, but on the field, he was easily the best arm available. With Valdez and Tarik Skubal, the Tigers form one of the best pitching duos in baseball.

How does the rest of the starting rotation take shape after this signing?

Tigers Updated Starting Rotation with Framber Valdez

Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal throws. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Manager A.J. Hinch has plenty of options to fill out the rest of the starting rotation. Casey Mize and Jack Flaherty will likely be the next pitchers to slide in. Mize took a leap in 2025, winning a team-high 14 games, a career-high 139 strikeouts, and earning his first All-Star nod. Expectations should remain high for the 28-year-old.

Flaherty made 31 starts for Detroit last season but found his fair share of struggles. He showed flashes of improvement during the regular season, only for a poor performance to drown it out in the next start. However, the veteran still should have a consistent spot on the staff.

That fifth spot could be up for grabs. Reese Olson made 13 starts for the Tigers last season, but two stints on the injured list altered his year. He should be ready to go for the start of the 2026 campaign, but Detroit may want to ease his workload.

In December, the Tigers signed starting pitcher Drew Anderson to a one-year, $7 million deal. He returns to the MLB after an impressive stint in Japan. Hinch could utilize him in a hybrid role depending on availability. Other less likely options could include Keider Montero or Troy Melton.

Expectations for Tigers Have Risen in 2026

Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty looks on next to first baseman Spencer Torkelson. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the addition of Valdez, the expectations should be soaring high for the Tigers in 2026. Anything short of at least making it to the ALDS would seem like a failure. Detroit can stack its starting rotation with the best in baseball, backed by an offense that should return to form.

The pitching staff could undergo major changes next offseason as several guys are slated to become free agents. This builds the pressure even higher to win now with Skubal. Only time will tell if Detroit is truly ready for a deep postseason run in 2026.

