Insider Reveals Latest Update on Tigers Involvement in Alex Bregman Sweepstakes

The Detroit Tigers' involvement in All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman has been a consistent thought in many Tigers fans' minds since last offseason. The Tigers, desperately in need of a veteran bat in their lineup, could still easily look to add Bregman before 2026 begins.

However, Bregman still has a handful of suitors.

Electing free agency after spending one season with the Boston Red Sox in 2025, where he collected a .273 batting average, 18 home runs, 62 RBIs, and an OPS of .821, four teams have been revealed to be all in on Bregman.

Four Teams Interested in Bregman

According to Detroit Tigers beat writer for the Detroit Free Press Evan Petzold, the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, and Arizona Diamondbacks are the four teams listed as chasing Bregman, with the Tigers nowhere to be found.

Revealed earlier this offseason that the Tigers had "lukewarm" interest in Bregman, this type of news shouldn't be surprising to Tigers fans. However, Petzold believes that just because Detroit isn't listed as one of those four teams competing for the All-Star, it doesn't mean they couldn't be soon.

"The Tigers appear to be operating in wait-and-see mode as part of an opportunistic approach in free agency after already signing three pitchers to boost the bullpen: Kenley Jansen, Kyle Finnegan, and Drew Anderson. If Bregman's market collapses by mid-January, the Tigers could re-enter the mix by putting the only long-term offer on the table," Petzold wrote.

President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris has been adamant that the franchise won't block young stars from developing with free agent signings, so a player like Kyle Tucker is likely off the table for this up-and-coming Detroit team.

However, seeing that the Tigers struggled in the postseason to secure a clutch hit, unless your name was Kerry Carpenter, Detroit definitely still needs to add a bat. Whether or not they extend that offer to Bregman remains up in the air, but they would likely need to give him a multi-year deal to do so.

Detroit didn't have an issue offering Bregman a multi-year deal last season, as their offer to Bregman was for six seasons worth $171.5 million with an opt-out after 2026. But with the re-signing of Gleyber Torres, the Tigers do have options to play third, such as Colt Keith and Matt Vierling.

While there is still room for optimism, it's likely Bregman's contract talks will continue for a little while longer, as they did last season. Spring Training games begin Feb 20, as the Tigers front office continues to put their team together.

