Tigers Reportedly Have Not Yet Shown Interest in Alleged Top Target Alex Bregman

The Detroit Tigers headed into the offseason expected by most to once again be at the top of the list of suitors for their dream free agent target from last year, but it turns out they may not be the case.

With Alex Bregman taking the opt out in his contract from the Boston Red Sox following another productive season, he becomes available one again. General logic -- and just about every insider -- has pointed to Detroit pursuing him heavily once again, but they may be giving pause.

The winter meetings are fully underway on Monday, but to this point, Tigers insider Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press (subscription required) reports that the interest being shown from Detroit has been underwhelming.

Tigers Interest in Bregman to This Point Has Been "Lukewarm"

Petzold discussed Bregman being available once again, but clarified that as the winter meetings have begun, Detroit does not seem desperate to land him again, citing the presence of Gleyber Torres' qualifying offer as one reason why.

"(It is unclear) whether the Tigers will make another offer to Bregman in the 2025-26 offseason, following his return to free agency," Petzold wrote. "The Tigers' interest in Bregman has been lukewarm so far, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, but it could heat up with the MLB Winter Meetings underway...When Torres accepted the one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer instead of testing free agency, a Bregman deal became less likely."

Though Bregman obviously would play third while Torres occupies the keystone at second, it could be budget constraints that prevent Scott Harris and the front office from pouring significantly more money into the infield.

Why Would Tigers Not Have Real Bregman Interest?

On the surface, just as he was last year, Bregman seems like he would be an absolutely perfect addition to this Detroit team. Filling a crippling positional need and right-handed bat in the lineup, his impact on the field would be matched as well by what he could do for the clubhouse.

As the centerpiece of baseball's most successful franchise over the last two decades, Bregman is a winning player who could help this young Tigers group take the next step and eventually reach their full potential.

Budget is one reason for potentially not wanting to pursue him once again, although him being another year older likely takes a tally off the six-year, $170 million deal he turned down from Detroit last winter.

Perhaps the Tigers simply have the knowledge that if Bregman did not sign with them last time around, not much if anything is going to change and he will wind up back in Boston.

Detroit may be gearing up for a big move -- or several of them -- in the pitching department as well, both for the starting rotation and the bullpen and need the money they would spend on Bregman.

If they don't believe Bregman is any more realistic now than then, it would make sense to not waste time making an all out press as they did a year ago. It may be that the organization has simply turned the page and is looking at other targets.

Of course though, things change quickly this time of year, and the Tigers could still get involved once more for Bregman as the winter meetings heat up. As of right now however, fans probably should not be counting on it.

