A lot of the talk at the Winter Meetings this week in Orlando was about the future of Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. Will Scott Harris and the front office trade their ace, or will they keep him with one year remaining on his contract?

There were rumors that there were talks between the Tigers and the Los Angeles Dodgers were happening about Skubal. If the Dodgers pull that off, then it would have been bad news for the rest of the league. The World Series winners adding Skubal would make them even more clear-cut favorites next year and beyond.

Detroit's return for Skubal, even if it was for just one year with no extension in place with another team, would still be high. The acquiring team would be getting him for one year and hoping that they could work out a contract before he hits free agency. Bob Nightengale of USA Today (subscription required) listed 10 questions surrounding the league after the Winter Meetings, and one of the questions was whether or not the Tigers will trade Skubal.

Tigers Predicted to Keep Tarik Skubal By MLB Insider

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In order to acquire Skubal, teams are going to have to pay, even for one year. Nightengale doesn't see anyone meeting the Tigers' asking price and predicted that Skubal will pitch in Detroit in 2026.

"Skubal will stay put. There’s simply no team that will strip their farm system for one year of Skubal knowing that he could be parting after one year for the riches of free agency, where he’s expected to receive at least $400 million,'' Nightengale wrote.

There are a lot of people who don't see the Tigers trading Skubal this season, despite Harris's claim that he doesn't believe in untouchables, according to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic (subscription required). It has been reported to be a significant gap between Skubal and Detroit in terms of extension talks, but if the Tigers do intend to contend in 2026, they will need Skubal at the top of the rotation.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post (subscription required) reported back in October that there was a $250 million gap between Skubal and the Tigers in terms of money.

Skubal won his second straight Cy Young in 2025 after going 13-6 with a 2.21 ERA in 31 starts with 241 strikeouts and just 33 walks in 195.1 innings.

This feels like a decision that will be made shortly by the front office as to whether or not to trade Skubal. Detroit's path to contending next season heavily depends on Skubal's future. Despite all the trade talk, holding onto him and starting the season is the obvious move the the Tigers to make.

