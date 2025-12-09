Tigers Boss Again Refuses to Give Real Answer on Chances of Trading Tarik Skubal

The Detroit Tigers find themselves at the center of the baseball universe with the arrival of the MLB winter meetings in Orlando this week and one player at the top of everyone's list of topics.

Sooner rather than later, Detroit is going to have to make a final call on whether or not they are going to trade away their impending free agent Cy Young ace Tarik Skubal, and this week is the time. Teams are presenting their final offers to Scott Harris and he has to weigh an impossible decision.

Despite reliable reporting confirming that these conversations are in fact going on, Harris and the entire front office has continued to avoid the question when asked directly about the possibility.

In an appearance with the MLB Network this week, it took some serious pressing from the hosts to get the president of baseball operations to admit that the team philosophy does not allow anyone to be unmovable.

Scott Harris Dances Around Tarik Skubal Question Once Again

"My job is to make this organization better, which means that I need to listen to every opportunity."



Tigers President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris joins #MLBTonight to talk Tarik Skubal and more from the #WinterMeetings.



"It's a hard question to answer because I can't and I won't speculate on trades for our own players, it's just not fair to the players, it's not fair to the other teams," Harris began before saying the organization is bigger than just one player while also praising Skubal and saying he's a Tiger "right now."

When pressed even further on the topic, Harris again evaded before finally admitting that Skubal is not untouchable because that isn't his mindset in building a winning team.

"I've been pretty clear since I've been here: I don't believe in untouchables at any level, so like anyone in our organization. It's not a commentary on Tarik specifically, it's sort of a blanket team building approach. I can’t do my job without listening, without exploring anything that may or may not have legs. Some are going to be very likely moves, some are going to be extremely unlikely, but you can’t vet those opportunities unless you listen."

Will Tigers Actually Do Unthinkable and Make the Move?

Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris talks with Tarik Skubal during spring training on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Lakeland, Florida. | Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In all likelihood, the general belief has been that Detroit is not actually going to trade away the back-to-back American League Cy Young winner barring an offer which completely blows them away. Given that offer has not come yet, it does not seem like it will appear at the final hour.

Clearly though, serious conversations are still being had between the Tigers and opposing teams as rival front offices try to gauge what exactly it would take to pry away the best pitcher on the planet one season before he hits the open market.

There's of course nothing wrong with listening and it's what any smart executive would do, but it's gotten to a point where fans would simply like some transparency on whether or not Detroit's best player in over a decade will be on the roster come Opening Day.

An offseason that is full of drama, the loyal are ready for it to be over and a decision to be made, even if it's one they don't like or agree with.

Unfortunately though, until spring training arrives, media pundits will keep asking the question of whether or not Skubal will be dealt. Most signs point to no, but things change and heat up quickly this time of year, and this could end up being the case for the Tigers.

