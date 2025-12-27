MLB Insider Predicts Tigers Homecoming for Three-Time Cy Young Winner

The Detroit Tigers are looking for depth in their starting rotation this offseason as another complement to Casey Mize and Jack Flaherty would be excellent to help out and maybe give extra days off to Tarik Skubal if/when he needs it.

Skubal publicly hinted that he is virtually off the trade market which should be a heavy weight lifted off the organization's shoulders as nobody wants him to be seen in another uniform. So, instead of looking for their No.1 they are looking for a swing-role starter.

One of their own (from way back when) is on the market and after spending more than a decade with the ballclub this would be a truly incredible reunion as two of his three Cy Young Awards came on the Tigers' roster: Justin Verlander.

MLB insider Andrew Simon believes Verlander and the Tigers would be a perfect fit for one another, "We’re suckers for a nice late-career reunion, but Verlander also looked strong down the stretch, and a Tigers team with high hopes could stand to bolster the back of its rotation," said Simon.

Verlander will be 43-years-old when opening day rolls around but his age shouldn't be of too much concern based on his performance in recent years which included 2025 where he posted a 3.85 ERA with 137 strikeouts for the Giants.

Since his Tommy John surgery back in 2020 which caused him to miss the 2021 season he has been nothing but impressive as he has only posted one season with an ERA over 3.85.

Verlander's Lucrative Career

Verlander's professional career kick-started with the Tigers back when they drafted him in 2004 as the No.2 overall pick and then made his debut a short year later. He stayed with the ball club until they entered a full rebuild in 2017 and he wanted to go join a team that was in contention for a World Series, the Houston Astros.

Before joining the World Series victors he pitched 11 full seasons as the primary starter for the Tigers and there were only two years he pitched less than 200 innings. In that time Verlander had six seasons with more than 200 strikeouts, three with more than 250.

Even though he didn't earn all of these accolades with Detroit, it is hard to skip over any of them.

Major Awards

Cy Young Awards: 3 (2011, 2019, 2022)

AL MVP: 1 (2011)

AL Triple Crown: 1 (2011)

World Series Champion: 2 (2017, 2022)

All-Star: 9 selections (2007, 2009–2013, 2018, 2019, 2022)

AL Rookie of the Year (2006)

ALCS MVP: 1 (2017)

AL Comeback Player of the Year: 1 (2022)

Career Milestones

AL Wins Leader: 4 (2009, 2011, 2019, 2022)

AL ERA Leader : 2 (2011, 2022)

2 (2011, 2022) AL Strikeout Leader : 5 (2009, 2011, 2012, 2016, 2018)

5 (2009, 2011, 2012, 2016, 2018) No-Hitters : 3 (2007, 2011, 2019)

3 (2007, 2011, 2019) 3,000 Strikeouts: Achieved in 2022

Verlander's career is coming to a close much sooner than later but he still looks as strong as ever. He could be an excellent addition to the Tigers' pitching staff and how fitting would it be for him to end his journey with the team who started it.

