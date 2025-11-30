Tigers Star Tarik Skubal Possibly Dropped Big Hint About His Trade Status

Everybody everywhere in the baseball world is wondering what is going to happen with pitching ace Tarik Skubal this offseason.

Even though Skubal doesn't hit free agency until after the 2026 season there is plenty of speculation as to whether or not the organization is going to partake in a blockbuster trade that would involve him.

The man himself has been fairly vocal about his wishes to stay with the Tigers and it feels asinine that management would even consider getting rid of him.

Tarik Skubal on His Future

"It's not like I want to be traded, so it's kind of like, why am I in these conversations?"



Skubal did an interview with Foul Territory via X before the Thanksgiving holiday and he spoke on all of the speculation about him being dealt in what would be an unfathomable deal:

"I don't have any control...It is not like I want to be traded, so it's kind of like why am I in these conversations?" he said.

Most recently he personally took to his own social media and didn't outright say that he was off of the market, but it definitely implies it and has been open for interpretation by, well, everyone as Skubal took to his X account after the halftime show of the Detroit Lions game on Thanksgiving.

This game was played in Detroit against the Green Bay Packers and the halftime show, which featured local legend Eminem, was phenomenal. At least Skubal sure thought so.

"Goosebumps… You guys available April 3rd?," wrote Skubal. Guess what April 3 is? Detroit's home opener of the 2026 season. So, is he staying? It sure seems like he wants to.

Skubal in His Two Cy Young Award Winning Seasons

SKubal made his debut back in 2020 with the Tigers and he has gotten better each time he takes the mound. The ceiling for this pitcher seems nonexistent and no matter which ballclub he is suiting up for, he will be the face of the organization. His average numbers in 2024 and 2025 have been spectacular.

2.30 ERA

0.91 WHIP

.201 Opponent's Batting Average

235 Strikeouts

16 Wins

It is hard to understand why management would even be entertaining ideas such the idea. But ultimately it comes down to what they can get in return for him if the Tigers dont' want to pay him what would likely be the highest contract given to a starting pitcher. But, is it worth losing him? Doesn't feel like it.

The Tigers need to keep Skubal on their pitching staff and focus elsewhere during the offseason which means better bats, not a different arm. It is going to cost a lot to keep him once he hits free agency, but as he continues to raise the bar he will be worth every penny.

