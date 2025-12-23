MLB Insider Names Tigers Star as Top-20 Postseason Performer in 2025

The Detroit Tigers didn't stay in the playoffs as long as they would have liked as they were eliminated in the ALDS for the second straight year.

But what their run showed was the ability to preserve as the ballclub had a second half demise which lost them the AL Central division title.

The ballclub barely clawed its way into the postseason but it felt like they were going home early after drawing the Cleveland Guardians in the wild card round (who had beaten them five times in the two weeks prior).

Instead the Tigers fought past the Guardians and into the ALDS which they stretched to five games against the Seattle Mariners. It wasn't only because of their powerhouse who cracked into the best players of the entire postseason, but he sure led the charge.

MLB insider Theo DeRosa just released his Top 20 performers from these playoffs and back-to-back Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal came in at No.12. The only pitchers listed ahead of him made it into the World Series.

Skubal's Postseason Dominance

The Tigers ended up playing eight total games and Skubal was able to pitch in three of them where he struck out 36 total batters while holding them to a .143 batting average. By the end of their playoff run he finished with a near unfathomable 0.68 WHIP which was best amongst starters (minimum three starts).

His strikeout run began against the Guardians where he set a franchise record for most strikeouts in a single playoff game with 14. He put on a clinic in enemy territory.

It is truly hard to comprehend how deadly he can be at the plate. Skubal could have been ranked inside the Top 10 and had he pitched in another game or two in the playoffs.

Trey Yesavage of the Toronto Blue Jays and and Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Los Angeles Dodgers both ranked inside DeRosa's Top 5, but both had higher WHIP's as well as allowed a higher batting average. Yesavage had three more strikeouts, but pitched in seven more innings.

It is difficult to assess the damage Skubal would have done if the ballclub had made it into the ALCS.

There is truly nothing but good things to say about Skubal and the Tigers have to find a way to keep him as he could go down in history as one of the best to ever pitch a ball.

