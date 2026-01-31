Three Bold Predictions for Tigers' Jack Flaherty in 2026

In a world where Detroit Tigers fans are worried about the fate of Tarik Skubal in Detroit for the future, Jack Flaherty gets overlooked as the perfect second option for the rotation. Sure, his second season in Detroit didn't go as well as hoped, but going into a contract season, things are bound to improve.

Flaherty is set to make $20 million this season after opting in to his contract following a season where he led the American League in losses. But the numbers don't tell the whole story, because at the end of the day, Flaherty only has to make slight improvements to be successful in 2026.

That being said, here are three bold predictions for Flaherty in 2026 and what it could mean for his future with the Tigers going forward.

1. Bounces Back Enough to Earn Cy Young Votes

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty (9) pitches. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The World Series champion returned to the Tigers after being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024 following his stellar first half in Detroit. Finishing last season with a 4.64 ERA, a 1.28 WHIP, and a 0.8 WAR, Flaherty is poised to bounce back.

Once earning Cy Young Award votes while with the St. Louis Cardinals, Flaherty has the capabilities to be considered for the award in 2026, so long as he improves and remains consistent. Skubal is Detroit's clear frontrunner, but Flaherty being in the fight for the award would make the Tigers the most feared rotation in baseball.

His strikeout rates were strong in 2025; he just needs to miss more bats and limit hard contact. According to Baseball Savant, his arm angle was set at 27 degrees last season, but 28 degrees in 2024, which he was elite. That small change could do wonders for Flaherty and help his case in voting.

2. 190+ Strikeout Season

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (9) comes set to deliver a pitch. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Yes, this is a bold prediction, but when looking at what he's done throughout his career, nearing a 200-strikeout season doesn't seem too outlandish. He struck out 188 batters last season through 161 innings; add an inning or two and he would've been right there.

He struck out 231 batters in 2019 and 194 in 2024 between Detroit and Los Angeles. That strikeout total was key to his success in those two seasons. Surpassing 190 strikeouts would be another reason as to why the Tigers would need to reconsider bringing him back for another season, should that be in the budget.

3. Has a Similar 2024 1st-Half in 2026

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty (9) delivers a pitch. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The first half of 2024 for Flaherty in his prove-it deal with the Tigers is what ultimately sent him to the Dodgers at the trade deadline. Posting an ERA of 2.95 in 18 starts, 106.2 innings and earning a 2.4 WAR, the Tigers would love nothing more than that type of performance for 2026's first half.

When looking at his career stats, when Flaherty has had a down season, he's followed it up with a more impressive one. 4.64 ERA in 2025 can be improved, and if history repeats itself, this prediction has a fair chance of coming to light.

