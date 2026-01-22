Multiple Tigers Named to Updated Top 100 Prospects List

The Detroit Tigers have built quite an impressive roster at the Major League level over the past few seasons, and while they haven't been able to push all the way to the World Series as of yet, it seems to be getting closer as they continue to add more pieces.

One of the key elements of that will be surrounding their farm system, and how quickly some of their top prospects will be ready heading into this season.

Kevin McGonigle has been widely regarded as one of the best prospects in the sport for a decent bit of time now, and should be prepared for an MLB debut this upcoming season. Beyond just him, though, the Tigers have a plethora of names that are rapidly climbing through the minor league ranks and could be focal points of the roster long-term.

Recently, Baseball America (subscription required) put out their updated top 100 MLB prospects list (subscription required), and in doing so, named four different Detroit players to it. All four managed to reside in the top 80 of the list as well, showcasing the talent on display for the Tigers throughout every level.

Which Four Tigers Prospects Were Named to Baseball America's Top 100?

Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Among the top 100 prospects in baseball, according to Baseball America, are Kevin McGonigle, Max Clark, Bryce Rainer and Josue Briceño. Respectively, they rank No. 2, No. 6, No. 29 and No. 76 on this fully updated list.

One of the most intriguing parts of this is the ranking of Rainer over Briceño, and by such a wide margin nonetheless. When compared against another major media source, MLB Pipeline, the two are swapped, with Rainer sitting in the lower spot at No. 4 among team rankings.

With McGonigle, Clark and Briceño all previously being in Double-A at the end of 2025, it will be imperative that they continue to build up their stock and, heading into spring training, really showcase the talent they have.

The only name placed above McGonigle on the list is Konnor Griffin of the Pittsburgh Pirates, which is to be expected given his meteoric rise to Triple-A last season, and continued high-level production even there.

Regardless, having many top names come in for the Tigers on this list is a nice thing to see for the future of the franchise, and something that will no doubt be a sign of things to come with the roster.

