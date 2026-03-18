Tigers Release 2026 Spring Breakout Roster Loaded With Top Talent

The Detroit Tigers lineup for the 2026 Spring Breakout game on Friday, March 20, at 7:35 p.m. will be incredibly stacked. With headline players like Max Clark, Cris Rodriguez, Bryce Rainer, Jordan Yost, and more, the Tigers are showcasing their best bats.

Last year, Clark doubled and scored later in the inning, then knocked in a run with a sac-fly in his third-place appearance of the Spring Breakout game. Detroit's No. 2 prospect and MLB.com's No. 10 prospect is eyeing a spot on the big league roster at some point this season.

Max Clark Headlining Elite Tigers Lineup in Spring Breakout Game

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MLB.com predicts he will make his debut this season. He ended last season with 43 games at Double-A Erie, where he batted .251/.360/.439.

Another noteworthy player is the Tigers' No. 3 prospect and second-ranked shortstop prospect, Rainer. Detroit's 2024 first-round pick (11th overall) showcased his elite on-base prowess and sneaky pop through 35 games at Single-A Lakeland last season.

Rainer dominated this event last season in his first professional game after the draft. He started at shortstop and went 2 for 3 with 3 RBI. It's worth noting that the team's No. 1 prospect, Kevin McGonigle, will not be participating in this event this season, leaving the starting shotstop position wide open for Rainer.

Detroit's MLB.com beat writer Jason Beck predicted McGonigle to make the opening day roster as the starting shortstop.

Detroit’s 2025 First Round Pick Set To Make Professional Debut

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Detroit's 2025 first-round pick Jordan Yost will make his professional debut in this event. The 19-year-old shortstop is ranked as the No. 9 organizational prospect.

RHP Dylan Smith is the only top-30 organizationally ranked pitcher on the roster this time around. Smith pitched seven innings for the Tigers in June last season and was dominant. He allowed just two runs and six hits over 13 innings.

Dylan Smith Ready To Impress After Elite 2025 Season

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He posted a 2.27 ERA over 30 games in the minor leagues last season in his first full season after switching to full-time reliever duties. He allowed just a .165 average against over 39.2 innings and didn't pitch in this event last season.

The No. 8 organizational prospect Rodriguez is set to make his Spring Breakout debut after an elite first professional season in the Dominican Summer league last year.

Other top 30 prospects on the roster are No. 13 Michael Oliveta, who is the top-ranked sole catcher on the list. 3B Izaac Pacheco No. 22, SS/2B Jude Warwick No. 24, 1B/C Eduardo Valencia No. 25, and OF Jackson Strong No. 29 make up the list.

This time of year is always fun to watch prospects battle it out, and this edition of the spring breakout will be no different.