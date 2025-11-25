The Detroit Tigers are quickly becoming an intriguing team to monitor this offseason. Everyone is asking what will happen with Tarik Skubal's contract extension, but they're also in the market for some major improvements on the offensive end and pitching staff.

Despite Skubal's unreal Cy Young campaign, the Tigers were in the middle of the pack in a lot of team pitching stats. They finished 16th in team ERA (3.95), 14th in strikeouts, and 12th in opponent batting average (.241). Assuming Skubal isn't traded, Detroit should look to add another high level arm at the top of the rotation, and this Philadelphia Phillies pitcher can achieve that.

Tigers a Landing Spot for Ranger Suarez

If the Tigers want to go all in on a deep postseason run, adding someone like Ranger Suarez would help Detroit stand apart from their fellow American League contenders. Ideally, the Tigers would love to bring in Suarez to pitch alongside Skubal, and not replacing him.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed the Tigers as a top landing spot for the 30-year-old. Suarez has spent his entire career with the Phillies. He was named an All-Star in 2024, but he put up nearly identical numbers across the board in 2025. He finished with the same win-loss record at 12-8, and posted a 3.20 ERA. He was apart of a deep rotation that featured Jesus Luzardo, Zack Wheeler, and Cristopher Sanchez.

What stands out about the lefty is his playoff pedigree. He's appeared in 11 postseason games and made eight starts. Suarez has allowed just seven earned runs to the tune of a 1.48 ERA. Most recently in the 2025 NLDS, he threw five innings, allowing one run with four strikeouts against the Los Angeles Dodgers. When it matters most, he delivers and that is what could earn him a big pay day.

Suarez doesn't feature overpowering stuff in his arsenal. His four-seam fastball averages at around 91 mph and his sinker at 90 mph per Baseball Savant. He's exceptional at inducing weak contact and low exit velocities. He ranks in the 98th percentile in hard-hit percentage. Suarez wears hitters down with his pitch location.

As currently constructed, the other Tiger starting pitchers include Jack Flaherty, Casey Mize, Reese Olsen, and Keider Montero. It's a solid rotation, but it could use some help.

A deal for Suarez would likely depend on what Detroit's front office prioritizes this offseason. Do they want to bolster a struggling offense, and acquire someone like Alex Bregman or Cody Bellinger? Or do they want to build on their pitching to surround Skubal?

