Tigers Listed as Trade Candidate for Brewers Ace Pitcher to Pair with Tarik Skubal

The Detroit Tigers need to act fast this offseason. The decision to extend Tarik Skubal seems like an easy one, but if a number isn't agreed on and he is traded, Detroit will have to pivot. Even if he stays, the Tigers need to add depth to the starting rotation.

Casey Mize took a leap in his fifth season. He pitched to a career high 14 wins with six losses and a 3.87 ERA. He also set a career high in strikeouts (139). Jack Flaherty opted into his player option, but he struggled in 2025. Reese Olson and Jackson Jobe could round out the rotation, but Detroit needs some help.

The Tigers Listed as a Landing Spot for Freddy Peralta

David Banks-Imagn Images

Every offseason, the Milwaukee Brewers are spinning the trade rumor mill. There is a growing expectation that they could be trading ace Freddy Peralta this winter. Peralta has been one of the league's best pitchers over the last few seasons.

A year ago, he posted career bests in wins (17), ERA (2.70), and innings pitched (176.2). The 29-year-old made 33 starts and eclipsed 200 strikeouts for the third straight year. His numbers in the postseason declined, but he still had a tremendous season.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller listed 10 landing spots for Peralta in a trade, and the Tigers are one of them. Peralta has one year left on his contract before becoming a free agent in 2027. He's owed $8 million next season which is a massive bargain. So, what would it take for Detroit to acquire the Brewers ace?

Miller's trade package includes C/1B Josue Briceno (No.3), RHP Jaden Hamm (No. 10), and infielder John Peck (No. 16). Obviously, top prospects Kevin McGonigle and Max Clark are untouchable. They could easily be the future of the franchise. However, the Tigers have a loaded farm system, and if Milwaukee were wanting to up the price, Detroit could match it.

Surrendering three quality prospects is a steep price, but it's worth paying. Pairing Peralta with Skubal would make for one of the best pitching duos in all of baseball. It gives them an instant advantage during the postseason.

Peralta features a four-pitch mix in his arsenal. He doesn't blow hitters away with his velocity, but he still gets a 23% whiff rate on his fastball. He also features one of the best changeups in the game as his put away pitch, and occasionally throws a curveball and slider.

The Tigers were one win away from the ALCS. This team is loaded with talent, and an aggressive offseason could put them right back in contention. Acquiring an arm like Peralta could be the exact thing that gets Detroit back to the top.

