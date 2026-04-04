Tigers Fan-Favorite Starter Plagued by Injury Shortly Before Scheduled Start

With the regular season now in full swing, ballclubs are starting to see their numbers dwindle as impact players find their way to the dreaded injured list. This stands true for the Detroit Tigers, who are now going to be without one of their beloved starters for a brief period.

According to the franchise, 43-year-old Justin Verlander, who could potentially be navigating his final year in the Major Leagues, is grappling with left hip inflammation and has now been placed on the 15-day IL.

Considering this is his first season back with the Tigers after spending several campaigns around the map, this news couldn't have come at a more frustrating time. To make matters far worse, he was scheduled to make his start on the mound at Comerica Park on Sunday.

With Verlander off the table for now, right-hander Keider Montero has been recalled from Triple-A Toledo, granting him an opportunity to shine in the veteran's place.

The Tigers today placed RHP Justin Verlander on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to April 1) with left hip inflammation. RHP Keider Montero has been recalled from Triple-A Toledo. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) April 4, 2026

Rough Start To Season Raises Red Flags Around Verlander

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

With Verlander playing at 43 years old, there was already some level of concern or doubt surrounding his ability to maintain proper health and momentum for another season.

However, his MLB career came full circle after returning to the Tigers, but now, red flags are starting to appear. Is Verlander approaching an injury-prone season?

In his first start of the season on March 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Verlander logged a 12.27 ERA and one strikeout across 3.2 innings of work. Compared to his first start last year with the San Francisco Giants, in which he registered a 3.60 ERA and five strikeouts across five innings pitched, his performance saw a drastic drop.

Now, Verlander has no choice but to undergo a quick recovery, and in the meantime, Montero will step up. The 25-year-old starter is in his third year with Detroit, and he should capitalize on this opportunity to prove himself.

During his 2025 campaign, he recorded a 4.37 ERA and 72 strikeouts across 90.2 innings pitched through 20 games, 12 of which he started. The Tigers' crowded rotation was set early on, ultimately requiring the ballclub to option Montero, but now he has a clear path to make a statement.

As frustrating as it is to watch Verlander sit on the IL, this gives Detroit a chance to revisit their younger starter and assess where he is at in terms of pitching.