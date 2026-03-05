Tigers Make Surprising Decision on Keider Montero to Start 2026 Season

The Detroit Tigers made significant additions to their starting rotation in February, signing Framber Valdez to a three-year, $115 million deal and reuniting with Justin Verlander on a one-year contract.

With guys like Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty, and Casey Mize, the Tigers have created a log jam in their starting rotation, and some difficult decisions have to be made.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Per Tigers PR, right-handed pitcher Keider Montero has been optioned to Triple-A Toledo. The move leaves the major league camp roster at 60 players.

A.J. Hinch Explains Decision to Option Montero

Tigers manager AJ Hinch answers questions from reporters. | Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Montero made his third appearance of the spring in Detroit's win over Panama, just hours before his demotion. He recorded a three-inning save while allowing just two hits, no runs, and three strikeouts. However, the 25-year-old struggled in his two appearances before Wednesday.

Montero allowed five runs on eight hits across five total innings. Despite his early struggles, this was a surprising move. Manager A.J. Hinch explained the decision to option Montero.

"So we determined that he wasn't going to initially make our team out of the bullpen, and given that our rotation has been set since Day 1, we decided to option him, given that we're not going to see him in person for what could be a few weeks," he said per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic (subscription required),

Hinch's comments about not seeing him in person referred to Montero playing for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. Montero has been an important depth piece for Detroit over the last couple of years, making 20 appearances (12 starts) in 2025 and posting a 4.37 ERA.

What Will Montero's Role Be?

Montero throws at live batting practice. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ideally, Montero will find his way back to the big league roster at some point. Hinch feels that the best way for him to contribute is in a starting role. Injuries are inevitable, and Montero will have an opportunity to start some games for the Tigers.

Detroit has already dealt with an injury to Reese Olson, who will miss the entire 2026 season. With Montero being optioned, that will provide more opportunities for Drew Anderson to make spot starts and likely pitch in a hybrid role.

Montero marks the third Tigers healthy cut of the spring, after pitchers Ty Madden and Dylan Smith were sent down on Sunday. Detroit's deep starting rotation creates a good problem, but it leaves guys like Montero on the outside looking in.

It's an unfortunate circumstance for the young righty, but a stint in Toledo will give him plenty of opportunities to pitch at the high level he's capable of and return to the big league roster.

Don't miss out on any news or analysis. Take a moment and sign up for our free newsletter and get content delivered straight to your mailbox daily!