Tigers' Gold Glove Winner Dillon Dingler Overlooked in 2026 Rankings

The Detroit Tigers witnessed one of their homegrown talents turn a corner in his development right in front of their eyes last season, as former second-round draft pick Dillon Dingler stepped into his own and established himself as the future of Tiger baseball at the catcher position.

Dingler was known to be a defensive first type of catcher for Detroit coming up the ranks of the farm system, but what he's proven recently is that he can handle the bat as well. In his first full season with the Tigers, Dingler brought home his first Gold Glove Award as well as raised his stock as a consistent hitter.

Dingler Direspected in Catcher Rankings

Detroit Tigers pitcher Will Vest (19) and catcher Dillon Dingler (13) hug following the game. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Despite all of the improvement, both defensively and offensively, Dingler was left off one list that felt like he should have been a part of, and that's the Top 10 catchers ranking going into 2026 created by MLB.com.

On top of that, the Tigers catcher was left off and or forgotten about in the fan-voted Top 10 as well, meaning that Dingler either didn't do enough to enter the Top 10 or, since he plays for a middle-market team like Detroit, the average fan may not know about the levels of his game.

For those who don't know how well Dingler performed in 2025, here's a quick breakdown of the stellar sophomore season.

Not only did he establish himself as the future of the catcher position for the Tigers, but he also hit well at the plate, collecting a .278 AVG, hitting 13 home runs, driving in 57 RBIs and posting an OPS of .752, above the league average of .719.

According to Baseball Savant, Dingler was in the 95th percentile in blocks above average behind the plate, in the 85th percentile in caught stealing, gunning down 26 runners and holding a 31.7% success rate, and in the 91st percentile in framing. His pop time was 11 points above average, also.

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler (13) reacts after making a catch in foul territory. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Sure, when looking at who was ranked in the Top 10 in MLB.com's listing, a ton have been in the league for several seasons, other than Drake Baldwin. If Baldwin can be in the Top 10 as a first year player, Dingler should be able to crack the Top 10 even if it's in the latter half of the list.

Should Dingler hit more home runs and drive in more runs this season, while withholding his status as a Gold Glove winner, the MLB's hand will be forced to reconsider the rankings for the following season. Year No. 3 for Dingler in a Tigers uniform is almost underway, as pitchers and catchers report Feb 11.

