Previewing Tigers' Improved Bullpen Ahead of Spring Training

February has finally arrived, which means pitchers and catchers are soon to report, and spring training is right around the corner. It's an exciting time of the year as teams are finalized and fans are filled with optimism ahead of the 2026 season.

For the Detroit Tigers, the offseason was unfortunately filled with unnecessary drama surrounding Tarik Skubal. While any potential trade rumors have slowly simmered down, Detroit and Skubal are set for an important arbitration hearing.

Overall, the Tigers have been quiet in their free agent pursuits, but there have been reports that they could add veteran starting pitchers before the season begins. Today, we'll take a look at where Detroit's bullpen stands.

Tigers Made Notable Moves With Bullpen

Pitcher Kenley Jansen celebrates the victory. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Tigers added closer Kenley Jansen on a one-year, $11 million deal. The veteran reliever is closing in on 500 career saves, needing 24 to accomplish this tremendous feat. Despite being 37 years old, Jansen turned in a solid 2025 season with the Los Angeles Angels.

He posted a 2.59 ERA with 29 saves in 30 opportunities. His 17 earned runs allowed were the fewest since 2021. Detroit also prioritized re-signing Kyle Finnegan, as he inked a two-year, $19 million contract. He was an important part of the bullpen in the second half of the season.

The two will join Will Vest to form a prolific trio late in contests. Vest recorded 23 saves a season ago, and Finnegan had four of his own. It becomes a tough decision for manager A.J. Hinch to decide who will close out games.

Jansen has the pedigree and has closed out games his entire career. Hinch could also pitch to matchup and that gives the Tigers a lot of flexibility. Per fangraphs.com, Tyler Holton is projected to lead the bullpen in innings pitched. Holton was a solid arm and will likely be used heavily once again.

With Tommy Kahnle still a free agent, expect Brenan Hanifee and Brant Hurter to see more action. Hanifee appeared in 54 games last season with 10 holds. Hurter is projected to see his ERA increase from last season at 3.76.

The Bullpen Could Be Asked to Carry Large Workload

The biggest question mark surrounding Detroit is its offense. They played as one of the league's best in the first half of the season, only to plummet after the All-Star break as the Tigers limped into the postseason.

While Detroit didn't play in too many one-run games a season ago, that could increase if the offense doesn't figure out a turnaround. Acquiring Jansen and re-signing Finnegan were critical moves and could be a difference maker in 2026.

