Tigers' High Pitching Staff Ranking Should Elevate Ceiling in 2026

The Detroit Tigers are approaching their Opening Day matchup with the San Diego Padres on March 26th. As the final touches are being made on the opening day roster, the Tigers can easily identify the pitching staff as a major strength heading into the 2026 season.

Tarik Skubal's contract extension dominated the offseason conversations, and trade talks began to take shape. However, the back-to-back Cy Young winner will toe the rubber for Detroit in their first game, and he'll have a solid starting rotation around him.

Tigers' Pitching Staff Receives High Ranking

Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez practices. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com ranked the top 10 pitching staffs in baseball, and the Tigers placed fifth behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (1), Seattle Mariners (2), Philadelphia Phillies (3), and the Boston Red Sox (4).

Detroit pairing Framber Valdez with Skubal gives manager A.J. Hinch a formidable one-two punch. Valdez has been one of the most consistent and available starting pitchers over the last several years. He's made 30+ starts in three of the last four years.

After that, Hinch can turn to Casey Mize, Jack Flaherty, and Justin Verlander to round out the rotation. It's an experienced group, which could bode well late in the season. Flaherty is looking for a bounce-back season, and Verlander's triumphant return to Detroit is backed by a solid end to his 2025 season.

Tigers Possess an Elite Backend of the Bullpen

Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers shakes hands with Kenley Jansen. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A starting rotation is nothing without a strong bullpen, but the Tigers' front office ensured that wouldn't be an issue. Detroit brought in Kenley Jansen and re-signed Kyle Finnegan to provide insurance in high-leverage situations.

With Will Vest and Tyler Holton, Hinch should have a surplus of reliable arms in the bullpen. Not to mention, Drew Anderson has had a solid spring camp, and could be used as a long reliever or spot starter.

It's with this elite pitching staff that raises the Tigers' ceiling so much. Their rivals in the A.L. Central were relatively quiet this offseason outside of the Chicago White Sox.

It'll be hard to generate offense against this pitching staff. Of course, injuries will play a factor, but Detroit is well-equipped to withstand some minor setbacks.

The offense isn't without some flaws, but they have plenty of capable bats in the lineup. The Tigers have come up short of a deep playoff run, but with the additions of Valdez, Verlander, and Jansen, it certainly could be in the cards for Hinch's squad in 2026.