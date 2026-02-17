Tigers' Latest Moves Helped Separate Themselves from A.L. Central Rivals

The easiest path to playing postseason baseball is winning the division. For the Detroit Tigers, claiming the A.L. Central crown has become a challenging task over the last several years. Since their divisional dominance from 2011 to 2014, Detroit has seen every other team win the division except themselves.

The Tigers' mid-summer domination in 2025 gave them a 15-game lead on their division rivals. That all came crashing down as the Cleveland Guardians swooped in and won the division. That late-season collapse got masked over a Wild Card series win over Cleveland, but fans don't want to see that happen again.

However, the front office has made strides late in the offseason to ensure the Tigers have another great chance at winning the division.

Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez Give Detroit a Major Advantage

Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez practices during spring training. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The offseason moved slowly for plenty of teams, but this was especially the case in the A.L. Central. The Guardians' only notable acquisition was relief pitcher Shawn Armstrong, while the Kansas City Royals acquired Matt Strahm in a trade and signed outfielder Lane Thomas.

Instead, the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox have been active this winter. Victor Caratini, Josh Bell, and Taylor Rogers highlight the Twins' offseason, and the White Sox have been surprisingly aggressive, signing Munetaka Murakami, Seranthony Dominguez, and trading for Jordan Hicks.

However, the Tigers have separated themselves from the rest of the division. On paper, Detroit had the most talented roster, and by adding Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander, they've become even better. They possess an elite starting rotation, a strong backend of the bullpen, and a potent offense looking for a resurgence.

Expectations for Tigers Have Risen Exponentially

Making the expensive move for Valdez was necessary. The window to compete at a high level is wide open for the Tigers. They have a dynamic duo at the starting rotation that can win games in October. That means the pressure has mounted on the offense.

The one critique that can be made of the front office this winter is that they came up empty-handed on acquiring a bat that can contribute in a meaningful way. Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson, and Kerry Carpenter will have to step up and spearhead the offense.

With the additions of Verlander, Valdez, and Kenley Jansen, Detroit can go toe-to-toe with anyone in the league. Anything short of a division crown or an ALCS appearance would be a disappointment. The Tigers have all the pieces surrounding a generational starting pitcher, and now is the time to go win meaningful games.

