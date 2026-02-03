Tigers Predicted to Sign Veteran Starter To Improve Rotation

With the start of the regular season right around the corner for the Detroit Tigers, there is a fair amount of uncertainty surrounding the franchise. After a somewhat lackluster offseason, it might behoove the team to try to make another improvement or two before the start of the 2026 campaign.

Following another loss in the American League Division Series, the Tigers have been a team the last two years that have simply not had enough talent to get over the hump. With the best pitcher in the AL entering the final year of his contract, there has to be a ton of concern about what the future will hold for Tarik Skubal.

The star southpaw is going to reset the starting pitcher market when he hits free agency after the campaign is done, and Detroit being able to compete with some of the bigger market teams for his services seems unlikely. While the team does want to compete in 2026, trading Skubal could be what’s best for the team, with them not doing much to improve so far this winter.

Regardless of whether or not Skubal is on the team, they do need some help in their starting rotation behind him. Fortunately, there are a couple of veterans who could fill that role.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently predicted that the Tigers would be upgrading their starting rotation before Opening Day by signing right-hander Chris Bassitt.

Bassitt Makes Sense for Detroit

Even though he might not be a star pitcher, Bassitt could provide the Tigers with exactly what they need in a rotation if they keep Skubal going into the year. This is a unit that, behind the star southpaw, has been lacking with inconsistent performances and injuries.

Despite being 36 years old now, Bassitt has been a really reliable pitcher and is coming off a good overall year with the Toronto Blue Jays. In 31 starts, he totaled an 11-9 record and 3.96 ERA. With a FIP at 4.01, the right-hander was right in line with what he was expected to accomplish.

What was also impressive for Bassitt is that for the fourth straight season, he was able to pitch at least 170 innings. That in itself has some immense value, coupled with the fact that he had an ERA under 4.00, makes it even more impressive. While he might not be a star, the right-hander could be a great addition for the Tigers.

