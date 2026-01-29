Tigers Send Tarik Skubal to NL Contender in Hypothetical Trade Proposal

With pitchers and catchers set to report soon for the Detroit Tigers, the offseason has been a bit underwhelming for the franchise. Furthermore, the looming future of their star player is also a major concern.

Coming off making the ALDS in 2025, the Tigers knew that this winter was going to be an interesting one for the franchise. This is a team that has proven over the last two years that they can be competitive in the AL. Unfortunately, the franchise seemingly hasn’t pulled the trigger on the big splashes to really help put this team over the top.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Now, they have to start to be concerned about what the future of the franchise is going to look like with their best player entering his contract year. Furthermore, even though they might elect to hold on to him, they would undoubtedly get a great return if they dealt him before the 2026 campaign started.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about a few hypothetical trade proposals involving Tarik Skubal. In one of them, the Tigers send the two-time American League Cy Young award winner to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Roki Sasaki, Zyhir Hope, and Jackson Ferris.

Significant Potential Return

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

When it comes to potentially trading a player of the caliber of Skubal, the return would have to be significant for Detroit. The talented southpaw is arguably the best pitcher in baseball, and with him set to hit free agency after the season, he will likely be resetting the starting pitcher market with his new deal.

The Tigers being able to compete in a bidding war with some of the biggest markets in baseball for his services seems unlikely. While trading him would hurt the team immensely, it might be the right thing to do long-term.

Even though the Dodgers have already added some stars this winter, they are not afraid to make big moves. Adding Skubal would undoubtedly make them a heavy favorite to win the World Series for the third-straight year and potentially give them the inside track to sign him long-term.

In terms of the return package from the Dodgers, it is a significant one. Sasaki is a very highly regarded young pitcher and was a recent prize for Los Angeles in free agency. Furthermore, Hope is a Top 50 prospect in baseball and could make an impact on the lineup soon.

Overall, while the Tigers likely don’t want to deal Skubal, losing him in free agency for nothing would be catastrophic for the franchise. Even though it would be a tough decision to make, it could be the right one.

Don't miss out on any news or analysis. Take a moment and sign up for our free newsletter and get content delivered straight to your mailbox daily!

More Detroit Tigers News: