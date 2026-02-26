Tigers Shockingly Urged to Consider Trading Star Pitcher if Price is Right

The Detroit Tigers have entered spring training coming off a strong offseason, and now the team will have their eyes set on being better in 2026. However, they do have a looming question mark surrounding the team.

Following another Game 5 loss in the ALDS, the Tigers undoubtedly came into the offseason looking to improve a roster that has been pretty good. However, the winter started out fairly slow for them, and it looked like the team was going to be running back the roster for the most part.

This certainly caused some concern for the franchise, but they were able to finish off the offseason with a bang. Now, expectations are the highest that they have been for the franchise in quite some time, and there is good reason for that.

However, while expectations are high, there is still a long-term concern for the team. With one of the best players in baseball set to hit free agency after the season, the Tigers might need to have either an all-in mindset this season or perhaps consider moving him.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently surprisingly wrote that the Tigers should consider trading Tarik Skubal before Opening Day.

Trading Skubal Now Would Be the Wrong Move

While there was certainly a point in the offseason that Detroit could have considered trading their ace, that time has passed. With spring training underway and the start of the regular season right around the corner, the Tigers should be focused on trying to be the best they can be.

Due to the addition of Framber Valdez, Detroit now has one of the best one-two punches in baseball at the top of their rotation. With these two at the top of the unit, the Tigers could be poised for a special season in 2026.

While they are undoubtedly running a risk not trading him, this isn’t the time to do it. The Tigers can certainly re-evaluate before the trade deadline if the team isn’t performing well, but that time is not now.

Adding Valdez into the mix could be exactly what the team needed to get over the hump and provide Skubal with the needed support in the rotation. Furthermore, if the two-time American League Cy Young award winner is happy with the direction that the team is going in, it could increase their chances of bringing him back. While considering trading him is a fair thought, before Opening Day, it wouldn't be wise.

