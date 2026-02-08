Two Middle-Inning Relievers Tigers Need to Perform Better in 2026

The Detroit Tigers' bullpen is one of the nastiest in Major League Baseball and complements the starting rotation, which now features both Tarik Skubal and Framber Valdez. The Tigers are in a great spot when it comes to pitching depth, but there are still overlooked players who can contribute.

Back in 2024, when Detroit made its first playoff appearance in 10 years with a historic comeback to claim the final AL Wild Card spot, Tigers pitching coach Chris Fetter and manager AJ Hinch put together what was deemed "pitching chaos."

That chao featured a ton of pitchers who helped contribute, some of whom fans didn't know were in the system, while others were given the opportunity they earned. Of the bullpen roster from 2024 who took a step back or missed a handful of games in 2025, here are two names who need to succeed in 2026.

1. Beau Brieske

Detroit Tigers pitcher Beau Brieske (4) delivers a pitch to home plate. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Beau Brieske had been a quiet contributor for Detroit since 2022, when he made his debut after being a 27-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. It wasn't until 2024 that Brieske would showcase his strength and what he can add to the Tigers' bullpen, and whe as a key pitcher on the road to the playoffs.

Brieske pitched in 46 games for Detroit in 2024, started 12 and finished 12, while pitching to a 3.59 ERA. He was deemed a 0.7 WAR player, striking out a career-high 69 batters in 67.2 innings. An elbow injury shut him down for the remainder of 2025 after pitching in just 22 games with a 6.55 ERA.

Brieske has shown he can be a contributor to this bullpen in many ways, whether Hinch decides to use him as an opener or a middle-of-the-road player in the fifth, sixth, or seventh inning. He's a player to watch at spring training to ensure his elbow fatigue doesn't come back to hurt him.

2. Ty Madden

Detroit Tigers pitcher Ty Madden throws at batting practice during spring training. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ty Madden never got out of the gates for the Tigers in 2025 after making his debut for the franchise in 2024 due to a right rotator cuff injury. He's continued to pitch in a throwing program and could easily be a factor in the bullpen this season for Detroit.

In 2024, the former late first-round pick played in six games, pitched in 23 innings, and recorded seven strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.43. Improvement is needed for Madden to rejoin the bullpen this season, but with his willingness to get back on the field, it shouldn't be an issue.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Madden begin his season at Triple-A, helping in a starting rotation role, but with success and MLB experience, he could don the Ol' English D in 2026.

