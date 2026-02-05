Tigers Reportedly Not Intending to Trade Tarik Skubal Following Latest Splash

The Detroit Tigers entered the offseason with a massive question looming over them with regards to their Cy Young ace Tarik Skubal and whether or not they could trade him.

After signing former Houston Astros ace Framber Valdez to a huge three-year deal which is set to pay him $38 million annually on Wednesday night, that question resurfaced, ironically on the same day Detroit had its arbitration hearing with Skubal.

Tigers fans who feared the next move after signing Valdez is to trade Skubal however can breathe a sigh of relief, as it sounds like this is not the plan at all. Baseball insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) cleared things up on Thursday morning and did not mince words in saying Detroit is making moves to win now.

Tigers Have No Intention of Trading Skubal, Rosenthal Says

Baseball insider Ken Rosenthal | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

"Within minutes of free-agent left-hander Framber Valdez reaching agreement with the Detroit Tigers, a rival executive posed the obvious question 'If they lose the arb to Skubal, do they trade him?' Rosenthal wrote. "The answer, according to a person briefed on the team’s intentions, is no...The Tigers have insisted all offseason they want to win in what could be their final season with back-to-back American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal."

Signing Valdez for three years -- with an opt out after two -- is a clear signal that this Detroit organization is serious about winning not only beyond 2026 after Skubal likely leaves, but especially in 2026 as well.

It's the kind of all in type move to capitalize on the Skubal window fans have been waiting for and gives the Tigers arguably the best combination at the top of the rotation in all of Major League Baseball.

With both in the fold, the sky could be the limit for Detroit.

Tigers Trying to Win Big This Season with Skubal and Valdez

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Given the impossibility it seems to sign Skubal to a long-term extension prior to hitting free agency, it seems to be a virtual lock that the repeat American League Cy Young is going to be wearing a different uniform next year, which is why trading him at least made sense.

While losing him for nothing when teams are likely offering significant compensation return packages would sting, that hurt of course would be mitigated if Detroit could win a World Series. Though this team believes it is built to win in the long-term and contend every year, this is their best chance.

After a relatively quiet offseason, the Tigers are finally acting like it. Following a ton of criticism from fans about not being willing to spend and in turn being serious about winning, Detroit has answered all of the talk.

Whether it works out or not remains to be seen, but the Tigers are taking the swing and going for it now.

