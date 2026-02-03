Kenley Jansen Addresses the Tigers’ Late-Inning Bullpen Roles

One of the bigger moves this offseason for the Detroit Tigers was signing relief pitcher Kenley Jansen to a one-year deal for the 2026 campaign. Jansen was elite post-All-Star break for the Los Angeles Angels, pitching to a 1.48 ERA in 24.1 innings pitched, collecting 22 strikeouts along the way.

A veteran presence added to the backend of the bullpen, which features the likes of Kyle Finnegan and Will Vest, should bode well for Kenley and the Tigers. However, Detroit does now possess three options who could close out games, but which will they lean on most often to finish the job?

Kenley Jansen's Thoughts on the Closer Role

Most notably known as a closer throughout his career, collecting 476 saves across 16 seasons in the MLB, it wouldn't be surprising to see Jansen close some games for Detroit. However, with Vest proving himself with 23 saves last season and how effective Finnegan was as well, the role feels up in the air.

Speaking to Foul Territory, Jansen offered his thoughts on the backend role, really leaving the decision up to the staff.

"All those decisions is for AJ and the front office to decide," Jansen said. "For me, I'm just going to make sure I'm the best version of myself and, whatever inning they want me to pitch, I can be ready for it."

The Tigers have to know that Jansen is chasing 500 career saves, which only two other players in the history of Major League Baseball have been able to achieve. Needing 24 saves to reach that goal, he would most likely need to be the primary closing option with Vest and Finnegan taking care of the seventh and eighth innings.

But just because he's closing in on that career milestone doesn't mean that Jansen will be selfish and push himself into the role. With spring training right around the corner, Jansen is going to have to earn the role that was once his without question.

"Pitching in the ninth is a whole different animal. And me been doing that so long, you know, it just gives you a different energy level when you pitch in that situation," Jansen said. "It's not like I haven't pitched in the seventh or the eighth before. I did those before I became a closer. (But) I understand where the game is now."

Regardless of who gets the ninth or how often they do, this three-headed monster in the backend of the bullpen for the Tigers might be the most intimidating in baseball, so long as they stay healthy and the offense gives them some run support to get the job done.

