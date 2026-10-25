Tigers’ John Peck Gave His Offseason Case a Needed Lift

The Detroit Tigers had a productive John Peck performance to examine after a difficult introduction to the Major Leagues.

Peck drove in five runs for Scottsdale in the Arizona Fall League on Oct. 22. MLB posted a highlight the following day, and Motor City Bengals examined his performance in an Oct. 24 follow-up.

The Tigers could welcome the result without treating it as a final answer about their infield. A productive afternoon supplied something specific to review, while the larger evaluation still depended on how Peck handled repeated opportunities.

Detroit had already seen the challenges of his first promotion. He finished his Major League introduction with a .162/.275/.176 slash line in 24 games. His official player record confirmed the offensive line, while the recent follow-up supplied the appearance total.

That made the Fall League assignment useful for more than chasing a better-looking average. It gave him additional work after the Major League schedule ended.

Consistent Contact Remained the Next Test

Detroit Tigers shortstop John Peck. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers already had reasons to look beyond Peck’s disappointing final line.

An earlier On SI examination of his contact showed why an evaluation based entirely on his initial results could miss encouraging elements. That context remained relevant when he produced a stronger game in Arizona.

Detroit should still examine how the plate appearances developed. The most useful questions involved the pitches he handled, the quality of the contact and whether his decisions held up when pitchers changed their approach.

Runs batted in described the result of the afternoon. Repeating productive plate appearances would provide more information about the skill behind it.

Peck also reached the Majors relatively quickly after becoming a seventh-round selection in the 2023 MLB draft, according to his official record. His development did not end when he received that first promotion.

The Tigers could use the remaining fall work to identify which parts of his approach deserved carrying forward and which still required adjustment.

A Larger Role Required a Complete Fit

Detroit Tigers shortstop John Peck. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit’s shortstop discussion involved more than selecting the player with the strongest recent offensive performance.

The Tigers needed to consider defense, opportunities across the infield and how each player’s role affected the rest of the roster. Peck’s case belonged within that broader evaluation.

A strong finish in Arizona could help him enter the next stage with better evidence of progress. It could also give the coaching staff more specific work to build on when preparations for 2027 begin.

Detroit did not need to attach an immediate roster promise to make the performance meaningful. The important outcome would be identifying an approach Peck could repeat against stronger pitching.

For the Tigers, the five-RBI game offered a useful checkpoint. The next question is whether it becomes part of a more convincing pattern.