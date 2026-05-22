Tigers Notes: Tarik Skubal Trade Speculation Builds While Troy Melton Nears Return

Things are getting worse for the Detroit Tigers, having just been swept by the Cleveland Guardians in a four-game series at home and dropping to 20-31, 9.5 games back of the division lead. What was once a season with high expectations, the new expectation is just to end this losing streak.

Detroit has gotten a few good signs of things to come, as a handful of players are nearing a return to the MLB roster. The most exciting name that fans are waiting to see back in action is Tarik Skubal, who's been sidelined way longer than the Tigers would have ever hoped for going into 2026.

The Tigers might have dug themselves into a rut that they can't get out of. That being said, let's just remember the offseason topic of whether or not Detroit should've traded Skubal. They elected to keep him, but even if he returns soon, how much longer will he be a Detroit Tiger?

Skubal Trade Rumors Heating Up

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws a pitch at Comerica Park. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

MLB Network's Jon Heyman took to X (formerly Twitter) and told his massive audience that the likelihood of the Tigers trading Skubal has only increased after the dreadful homestand.

"Tarik Skubal trade chances are rising. 1. Tigers have lost 14 of 16 and are in last and 5 games out in WC race. 2. Tigers have 5 starters on IL. 3. Skubal is progressing since elbow scope. 4. Tigers chances to extend him are nil," Heyman wrote.

If there is any saving grace to how things are going is that there are still over 100 games left in the 2026 campaign and Detroit is within striking distance of an AL Wild Card spot, but work would easily have to be done, and soon.

Getting Skubal back helps the cause, but it might not solve the entire problem.

Troy Melton Returning Soon?

Detroit Tigers pitcher Troy Melton (52) delivers a pitch at Comerica Park. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In other good news for the Tigers, starting pitcher Troy Melton, who had a massive impact on the 2025 team, can be activated off the injured list as early as Sunday. Manager A.J. Hinch believes that Melton is ready for action, per The Athletic's Cody Stavehagen (subscription required) it's just deciding what's the best course of action.

His velocity and unpredictable pitches would only help the Tigers' pitching, but as of late, it's been the offense that's holding the franchise back. His 2.76 ERA in 45.2 innings of work last season should give the franchise hope that even if Skubal does get traded this deadline, the pitching future is still bright.