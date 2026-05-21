Tigers Reach Unwanted Feat They Haven’t Achieved Since 2023

Going into 2026, many believed that the Detroit Tigers were going to shift into another gear after making the playoffs two straight seasons, ending with the same result. They made signings this offseason to help the pitching staff, but decided to run it back with a bunch of familiar faces in the lineup.

Those familiar faces haven't been getting the job done this season, as Detroit lost its third straight game to the Cleveland Guardians Wednesday night and its fourth in a row. The Tigers are now losers in 12 of their last 14 games, only winning twice since pitcher Tarik Skubal hit the injured list.

Tigers Reach Lowest Low Since 2023

Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene (31) reacts to a high inside pitch from Cleveland Guardians pitcher Erik Sabrowski (not pictured). | David Reginek-Imagn Images

As reported by MLB.com's Jason Beck, the Tigers' 3-2 loss marks the first time the franchise has been 10 games under .500 since Sept. 24, 2023. If the season were to end today, this Detroit team would be taking major steps backward rather than forward.

In his postgame, manager A.J. Hinch was obviously frustrated, but he kept his composure, providing intellectual responses on how his team is going to get out of this. Hinch also stated that the players know what's going on; just because they don't talk about it doesn't mean they don't care.

"They (Guardians) missed some bats of ours when we needed contact and they were able to put the ball in play a lot the last couple innings and score all of their runs in the ninth or after," Hinch said in his postgame via 97.1 The Ticket on X (formerly Twitter).

“You come to the ballpark searching for solutions, searching for wins. It was right there for us, and we had a hard time grabbing it.”

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch talks to reporters before a game. | Evan Petzold / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Detroit's pitching has done very well other than the first game of the series, and in extra innings of Wednesday, it's been the offense that hasn't come up clutch in big moments, losing two one-run games in a row.

Now, a team that had a lot of hype going into the campaign rests 8.5 games out of first place in the AL Central, as they and the Kansas City Royals bring up the rear. Additionally, if the Tigers get swept by Cleveland, their record at Comerica Park will fall to 13-12, having once been the best home team in the MLB.

Is it time to panic? Not entirely, the Washington Nationals won the 2019 World Series starting 19-31. Is it time to visibly show frustration for what's transpiring? Yes, 100% yes.