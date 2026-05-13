Top Detroit Tigers Prospect Delivers Encouraging Triple-A Return at the Plate

Things aren't going well for the Detroit Tigers through the first half of May, as they enter game two against the New York Mets sitting in last place in the AL Central. For a team projected to be division winners, there's a lot of work to do at the major league level before confidence is restored.

Confidence could be on the way, however, as the Triple-A affiliate of the Tigers, the Toledo Mud Hens, have been producing both at the plate and on the mound over the last week. Detroit could use some help if things keep going south, and one top organizational prospect might be banging on the door of opportunity.

Max Anderson Returns with Fire

Detroit Tigers infielder Max Anderson practices during spring training. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 4 prospect in the Tigers organization, Max Anderson, made his return to the Triple-A squad Tuesday night after missing over a month of action due to injury. Anderson was one of the hottest hitters for Detroit in spring training, but just missed making the cut for the opening day roster.

In the spring, Anderson hit .333 in 36 at-bats with the major league camp, with one home run and seven RBIs.

In a dominant 19-1 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals), Anderson collected five hits in six at-bats, with one home run, driving in four RBIs and scoring three runs. The only time he didn't reach base was due to a strikeout.

Anderson has played in seven games for Toledo in 2026 and holds a .448 AVG at the plate. This will surely come down, but it's encouraging to see this kind of production from a top-five prospect in the organization.

Detroit Tigers infielder Max Anderson (82) poses for a photo during media day. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

If struggles continue in Detroit and Anderson plays the way he has over his small sample size, the Tigers have to consider bringing him up. At just 24 years old, Anderson has a path to be a key contributor for this franchise in the future, so long as they give him a shot.

Hao-Yu Lee could be on the chopping block should Anderson's hot bat continue, yet even then, Lee has started climbing out of a rut at the plate himself. Anderson's defense is much better than Lee's, so it would likely come down to a battle of who's the better hitter.

Another option is Zack Short, as it feels hard to believe he'll be on the 26-man roster by the time the All-Star break rolls around.

Tigers' top prospect Max Clark had one hit, two strikeouts, and scored two runs in Tuesday's game. While some news from the minor leagues can be encouraging, fans hoping for a World Series championship want that level of production to occur at the major league level rather than in the minors.