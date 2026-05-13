Detroit Tigers Notes: Casey Mize Return Date Revealed, More Injury Updates

The Detroit Tigers needed some good news, and they received it ahead of the series opener against the New York Mets. Detroit's starting rotation has looked bare as of late, but that could change as early as this weekend for manager A.J. Hinch and the rest of the organization.

As reported by The Detroit News' Chris McCosky, 2025 All-Star starting pitcher Casey Mize is eligible to come off the injured list this Friday. In his reporting, McCosky reported that Mize wouldn't need a rehab start, given he's continued throwing since hitting the IL.

Mize went down with a mild right adductor strain back on April 29. Before hitting the injured list, Mize was one of the best starters the Tigers had, posting a 2.90 ERA with 35 strikeouts and a 1.194 WHIP. With all the injuries the Tigers have, getting Mize back as soon as possible seems to be the first step for better days ahead.

Other Impactful Injury Updates

Detroit Tigers pitcher Troy Melton (52) reacts after recording the final out. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Some other important injury updates from the Tigers featured the likes of young starter Troy Melton, who has yet to touch the field for the Tigers in 2026. Placed on the 60-day IL back on March 30, Melton is nearing a return to Detroit by the end of the month.

He's set to get a rehab assignment with the Toledo Mud Hens Wednesday night.

Reliever Beau Brieske worked a rehab assignment for the Mud Hens Tuesday night as he's expected to be activated come late May. Getting Brieske back in the bullpen gives an immediate credibility increase, holding a career 4.14 with 170 strikeouts in 206.1 innings.

In his rehab assignment, Brieske pitched in one inning, allowing one hit and striking out two on 19 pitches, 11 of which were strikes. Connor Seabold took over after Brieske, pitching in one inning as well, allowing one hit and one walk in 13 pitches, six of which were strikes.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Beau Brieske throws at live batting practice during spring training. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Veteran second baseman Gleyber Torres was reported to have started a hitting program on Tuesday, on top of his daily conditioning for baseball activities. He could be back in the Tigers lineup by the end of the month.

Shortstop Javier Baez isn't expected to return until late May or early June, as the former All-Star has been sidelined with a sprained right ankle. Baez also initiated a hitting program this week while completing rehab daily.

Will Vest, a crucial piece to the bullpen, completed a bullpen on Monday, which is a positive sign. The Tigers need all the pitching help they can get.

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