Tigers Saying All the Right Things Ahead of Pivotal Showdown Against Guardians
Objects in the mirror are closer than they appear, and that's exactly what the Detroit Tigers have experienced when it comes to this AL Central race.
After looking like a clear division winner just a few weeks ago, the Tigers only have a one-game lead over the surging Cleveland Guardians entering their pivotal three-game series that will not only determine who will become AL Central champions, but also who could be playing postseason baseball or not.
How things got to this point doesn't really matter right now. The only thing Detroit should be focused on is figuring out how they can beat this Cleveland team that has been one of the few to have their number throughout the campaign.
Tigers Ready for Showdown With Guardians
Days off during the long season can either be a positive or negative depending on what has taken place before getting a rare break. Teams with tons of momentum can often be hurt by the off day, while teams that need a reset can often be helped.
The Tigers fall into the latter category, with them having lost six games in a row and nine out of their last 10 to find themselves in their current situation. Getting an off day on Monday came at the perfect time, as that gave them a chance to regroup and refocus before this massive series against their rivals.
"We're going to wake up in first place, with our destiny controlled by us, against a team that's been as hot as you can get in baseball, and we get to play them in a three-game series? Sign me up," manager A.J. Hinch said on Sunday, per Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press.
It's not going to be easy, but they do have their superstar ace Tarik Skubal on the mound Tuesday. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, who seems poised to take home that honor in back-to-back years, has to be the stopper for his team, doing what elite starting pitchers do by getting his team back into the winner's circle.
The offense needs to step up and the rest of the pitching staff has to find a way to have success.
But everyone on the roster is approaching things with the right mindset, turning the page on what has happened by getting themselves ready for this three-game set.
"The opportunity is still in front of us," said Casey Mize. "As bad as it's been, we're going to have two tough series, but it's still in front of us. We can flip the switch and make it happen."
Stretches like the ones Detroit is currently going through happen in baseball. And even though this one is taking place at the worst possible time, that doesn't mean the other shoe won't drop where they return to being the dominant team they have shown to be throughout the majority of the campaign.
"We can handle it because we have a good team," Hinch added. "The only thing we can do is play the schedule, and we've been talking about that. I know everyone has to be tired of the same answers, and we're tired of the same results. Exciting week of baseball ahead and the biggest challenge this team has faced."
The Tigers will have to overcome that challenge against the hottest team in baseball. But if they are able to do that, they could come out on the other side better for it.