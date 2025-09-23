Ace Tarik Skubal Is No-Brainer Selection As Tigers MVP This Season
After making a ferocious comeback down the stretch of the 2024 MLB regular season to make the playoffs, the Detroit Tigers are on the opposite end of the spectrum in 2025.
They are in the midst of a brutal meltdown. Looking to be in control of the American League Central all season, their grip on the division is slipping. They currently have only a one-game lead on the Cleveland Guardians, and the two teams are set to face off in a three-game series that could very well determine how the AL Central shakes out.
Taking the mound in Game 1 for the Tigers will be their ace, Tarik Skubal. Manager A.J. Hinch adjusted the team’s starting rotation to ensure that they would have their best pitcher available a second time this week against the Boston Red Sox if need be.
Getting him as many starts down the stretch as possible is a smart strategy. He is the only starting pitcher the team can consistently count on to get the job done. If they are going to sneak into the postseason, it will be on his back.
Tarik Skubal Is Clear-Cut Tigers MVP
That is as much of a reason as any that he is Detroit’s MVP this year. Johnny Flores Jr. of The Athletic (subscription required) selected Skubal as the award recipient for the Tigers, and it is virtually impossible to argue against that selection.
The 2024 AL Cy Young Award winner is likely going to win the award for a second consecutive campaign. After being a unanimous selection last year and winning the Triple Crown, he has found a way to improve his production in 2025.
He has “only” 13 victories this season, which won’t lead the AL. But his ERA of 2.23 is the best in the Senior Circuit. As is his 6.5 bWAR, 186 ERA+ and 2.48 FIP. His 0.882 WHIP, 1.4 BB/9 and 7.77 SO/BB ratios are all the best in the MLB.
His fWAR of 6.4, just like his bWAR, is higher than what he recorded in each stat last year. People wondered what he would bring to the table for an encore to his dominant campaign, and he has responded with even better production.
Only 28 years old, this is the level of performance Detroit can get accustomed to for years to come. Now, the next order of business will be locking him into a long-term deal so that he is anchoring the rotation for the foreseeable future.
His price tag is already going to be exorbitant. It will only keep going up if he can will the Tigers into the playoffs this year and carry over his dominance into October.